Thalia Surf Shop Kicks Off Summer With Surf Lessons and Surfboard Rentals in Laguna Beach

Thalia Surf boards Inside Thalia Surf Shop Thalia Street Beach Break

Thalia Surf Shop opens summer in Laguna Beach with local-led surf lessons and surfboard rentals steps from Thalia Street Beach.

There is nothing quite like grabbing one of our boards and paddling into Thalia Street on a clean summer morning. Come by the shop, pick your board, and go surf.” — Thalia Surf Shop

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — June 24, 2026 — As warm water and clean summer waves roll into Orange County, Thalia Surf Shop is inviting visitors and locals to get in the water with its summer lineup of surf lessons in Laguna Beach and surfboard rentals in Laguna Beach . Both are available now, just one block from the gentle, sandy-bottom break the shop is named after.Summer is the easiest time of year to learn to surf in Southern California. Water temperatures climb into the high 60s and low 70s, and the friendly, forgiving waves at Thalia Street Beach make it widely considered the best place to learn in Laguna. Thalia Surf Shop has been teaching people to surf here since 2001, with instructors who are locals and friends that grew up surfing these breaks.Surf Lessons for All Ages and Skill LevelsThalia's surf lessons meet beginners right where they are — whether it is a first time standing on a board or a returning surfer working on the next step. Every lesson covers ocean safety, surf etiquette, paddling, and the pop-up, with a soft-top surfboard, leash, and wetsuit included. Most students catch and ride a wave in their very first session.- Private / Single Lessons: One-on-one coaching for the fastest progress, $125 per person.- Group Lessons (2 or More): A social, more affordable way to learn with a friend, partner, or the whole family, $110 per person.Lessons run about two hours and are offered year round at the best beginner-friendly breaks in the area, including Thalia Street Beach in Laguna Beach, Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, and San Onofre State Beach in San Clemente.Surfboard Rentals Steps From the SandFor surfers ready to paddle out on their own, the shop's rental fleet puts a board in your hands and the water one block away. The fleet is made up of Thalia's own boards — real Thalia Surf Craft soft tops and a Thalia Surfboards longboard, not generic rental foam — with fins, leash, and wax included on every board.- Soft tops in 7'0", 8'0", and 9'0" from $45 a day- The 9'6" Thalia Surfboards "Felix" longboard at $65 a day- Full-length wetsuit rentals for $15 a dayShop staff grew up surfing these breaks and will match each rider to the right board and point them to the best spot for the day. First-timers can pair a rental with a lesson for added coaching.Book Now for SummerSurf lessons can be booked online or by calling the shop, and rentals are available daily at the storefront on South Coast Highway."There is nothing quite like grabbing one of our boards and paddling into Thalia Street on a clean summer morning," the Thalia Surf Shop team said. "Come by the shop, pick your board, and go surf."About Thalia Surf ShopThalia Surf Shop is an independent surf shop in the heart of Laguna Beach, California, just steps from Thalia Street Beach. Since 2001, the shop has provided locals and visitors with surf lessons, surfboard and wetsuit rentals, surfboards, and surf apparel, all backed by a crew of lifelong local surfers.Media ContactThalia Surf Shop915 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651Phone: (949) 497-3292Web: https://thaliasurf.com/

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