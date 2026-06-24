Mecklenburg County To Impose Additional One Percent Sales Tax Beginning July 1

Raleigh N.C.

Mecklenburg County will impose an additional one percent local sales and use tax rate effective July 1, 2026. The additional tax applies to most sales of tangible personal property, certain digital property, and other transactions subject to sales tax.

Voters approved this change in a referendum on Nov. 4, 2025. The tax will pay for roads and transit. After the change goes into effect, the combined state and local sales and use tax rates for Mecklenburg County will be 8.25 percent.

The new tax rate will require updates to the sales and use tax forms. Retailers will be required to use the new forms for periods beginning on or after July 1, 2026.

Businesses were notified of the changes through a written notice from the Department of Revenue