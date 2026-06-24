Contact: (315) 428-4351

Release Date: June 23, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Bridge Replacement Project in Oswego County June 25 Meeting to Highlight Proposed Replacement of the Interstate 81 Bridge over the Oneida River/Erie Canal in the Town of Hastings The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on Thursday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., pertaining to a proposed bridge replacement project on Interstate 81 over the Oneida River/Erie Canal in the Town of Hastings, Oswego County. The informal, open-house style meeting will be held at Hastings Town Hall, 1134 U.S. Route 11, Central Square, NY 13036. Preliminary project plans will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned. The proposed project would replace the existing two bridges carrying Interstate 81 over the Oneida River/Erie Canal with a new concrete deck, abutments, and barrier. The proposed multi-girder structure would be longer, at 565.5 feet, with a 75-year service life. Additional work would include new asphalt pavement adjacent to the bridges and fishing access along the north shore. During construction traffic would be maintained on the existing southbound I-81 bridge using a two-lane northbound and one-lane southbound scheme. The project is currently in design with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in December 2027. The open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Louis Elefante, P.E., regional structures engineer, at (315) 428-4630, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 333 East Washington Street, Syracuse, NY 13202, and reference Project Identification Number 3501.99. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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