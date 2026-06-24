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FISCAL NOTES: Texas GDP maintains top spot among world economies

ECONOMIC SPOTLIGHT

Driven by robust growth across a diverse selection of industries, Texas is a global powerhouse. How large is the Texas economy? Its gross domestic product (GDP) reached $2.9 trillion last year, maintaining its spot as the world's eighth-largest economy — ahead of Italy, the Russian Federation and Canada.

Our map compares the GDP of the 12 Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts-designated economic regions with nations, highlighting how regional markets support the state’s unprecedented success.

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FISCAL NOTES: Texas GDP maintains top spot among world economies

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