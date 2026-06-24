FISCAL NOTES: Texas GDP maintains top spot among world economies

ECONOMIC SPOTLIGHT Driven by robust growth across a diverse selection of industries, Texas is a global powerhouse. How large is the Texas economy? Its gross domestic product (GDP) reached $2.9 trillion last year, maintaining its spot as the world's eighth-largest economy — ahead of Italy, the Russian Federation and Canada. Our map compares the GDP of the 12 Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts-designated economic regions with nations, highlighting how regional markets support the state’s unprecedented success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.