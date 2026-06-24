REMINDER: Sununu, Brown Have Extreme, Anti-Choice Records
REMINDER: Sununu, Brown Have Extreme, Anti-Choice Records
Today, on the four-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and ripped away reproductive rights across the country, here’s a reminder that U.S. Senate candidates John Sununu and Scott Brown have spent their careers working to roll back reproductive rights.
Learn more about Sununu and Brown’s extreme, anti-choice records that are out of step with Granite Staters:
- John Sununu has a lengthy record of “plainly anti-abortion” votes and statements:
- Said he “opposes Roe v. Wade” and voted against reaffirming it.
- Voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the Dobbs opinion eliminating Roe’s protections.
- Voted to allow hospitals and providers to refuse to perform or pay for abortions.
- Voted for the first post-Roe abortion ban and against adding an exception for the life or health of the mother.
- Voted against “requiring hospitals to make emergency contraceptives and information available to rape victims.”
- Received a 100% rating from the National Right-to-Life Committee.
- Has repeatedly stated his opposition to abortion and said “I oppose abortion.”
- Scott Brown is running with an “extreme abortion record”:
- Made a commitment to vote to confirm a U.S. Supreme Court justice who opposed Roe v. Wade.
- Co-sponsored an amendment that would enable employers to deny women birth control.
- Supported a law to force women considering abortions to look at color photographs of developing fetuses
- Voted to defund Planned Parenthood.
- Opposed an effort to overturn a ban on military hospitals performing abortions.
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