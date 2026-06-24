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AHA podcast discusses hantavirus, Ebola outbreaks and hospital readiness 

Angela Hewlett, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, explains how her team helped monitor and care for Americans exposed to the Andes hantavirus strain, the only known hantavirus capable of person-to-person transmission. Hewlett discusses the critical role of the National Quarantine Unit, the nation’s preparedness for emerging infectious diseases, lessons from Ebola response efforts and what hospitals of every size can do to strengthen outbreak readiness. LISTEN NOW

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AHA podcast discusses hantavirus, Ebola outbreaks and hospital readiness 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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