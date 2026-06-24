Survey finds 3 in 10 adults using social media, AI for health information and advice 

Results from a KFF poll published June 17 found that 31% of adults use social media at least monthly to seek health information and advice, similar to 29% who said they use artificial intelligence for the same purposes. Most adults said they either “never” or “occasionally” use AI (71%) or social media (69%) to find health information. Among adults who use social media for health information, 36% said learning from people with the same health condition or who share similar experiences was a “major reason.” A smaller share (17%) said that not having a regular healthcare provider or not being able to afford the cost of seeing a provider was a “major reason” for turning to social media.

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