Oregon Reaches Settlement in Pandemic Lawsuit, Maney v. State of Oregon

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek announced today that, in close consultation and coordination with the Oregon Department of Justice, the state has reached a settlement in Maney v. State of Oregon, which includes two class actions regarding Adults in Custody (AICs) at the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) who were exposed to COVID-19 during the global pandemic between 2020 and 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for prison systems nationwide. Throughout the pandemic, DOC implemented a range of mitigation measures, including enhanced sanitation, screening, medical care, and operational adjustments to protect both AICs and staff. These efforts evolved as guidance from public health authorities changed throughout the course of the pandemic.

“This historical event placed significant demands on our corrections workforce, and I appreciate the dedication DOC employees demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kotek said. “It is also important we recognize the impacts and hardships this pandemic imposed on AICs and their families, especially those who lost loved ones. This settlement is an opportunity for people to heal and find closure after such a challenging chapter in Oregon’s history.”

Settlements are a common legal tool used to resolve complex litigation efficiently. A settlement can reduce ongoing litigation costs, provide clarity for public agencies and affected individuals, and allow the state to implement solutions more quickly than continued litigation efforts. Governor Kotek and the Oregon Department of Justice worked together in determining that it was in the best financial interest of the state and would minimize the continued distress of those impacted to settle rather than continue with the litigation.

Since Governor Kotek entered office in 2023, DOC has incorporated lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic into ongoing operations, policies, and emergency preparedness planning and continues to maintain thorough infection control practices.

“At the Oregon Department of Corrections, our employees reported to work day after day, and year after year, to ensure the safety of our communities while continuing to care for the adults in custody,” DOC Director Mike Reese said. “They did so under unprecedented conditions, often placing their own health, and the health of their families, at risk. Their commitment, resilience, and sense of duty during this period cannot be overstated.”