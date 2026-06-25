Elemental LED, Inc. Announces Rebrand to 'Elemental Brands'

“Elemental Brands” reflects the organization’s growing brand portfolio, U.S. manufacturing expansion, and commitment to markets with focused brand experiences.

Elemental Brands represents a concise framework for supporting those brands while making it easier for customers to understand the value each one brings.” — Randy Holleschau, President and CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED® today announced its rebrand to Elemental Brands™. The updated branding reflects the growing U.S.-based manufacturing capability and expanding portfolio of leading LED lighting products and solutions, while maintaining continuity for customers as an industry leader in North America.

Under the brand, customers will continue to engage with the company through its established brands: Diode LED®, Lucetta®, Lucetta® CI, Gammalux®, Elemental LED®, and all future brand additions. These market-leading brands each serve their own audience with dedicated products, expertise, and support.

While Elemental Brands marks an exciting new chapter, the corporate ownership and leadership our clients trust remain firmly in place. This rebrand is a response to a growing scale of operations in the U.S. and uninterrupted year-over-year growth. This transition does not impact current products, ordering processes, customer relationships, or support channels.

“Elemental Brands better represents who we are today and our strategy as a leader in this industry,” said Randy Holleschau, President and CEO. “We have been building to this goal for a long time. It is a family of brands with unique strengths, audiences, and market positions. Elemental Brands represents a concise framework for supporting those brands while making it easier for customers to understand the value each one brings.”

The Company’s brand portfolio includes:

• Diode LED: The largest manufacturer of high-performance LED tape light solutions in the electrical distribution channel for lighting professionals (e.g. contractors, electricians, etc.) and national accounts.

• Lucetta: Specification-grade lighting systems and solutions for architects, designers, and commercial projects.

• Lucetta CI: Dedicated to the custom integration channel and focused on smart control and integrated applications for residential, hospitality, and commercial applications.

• Gammalux: Architectural linear lighting systems for large-scale commercial environments.

• Elemental LED: Custom lighting products and manufacturing solutions for OEM partners, leveraging the Company’s patent portfolio and engineering expertise.

Elemental Brands will deploy a new logo and digital presence to reflect this exciting update.

About Elemental Brands

Elemental Brands™ is a portfolio of specialized lighting brands serving distribution, specification, custom integration, and architectural markets. Through Diode LED®, Lucetta®, Lucetta CI™, Gammalux®, and Elemental LED®, Elemental Brands delivers lighting solutions tailored to the needs of professionals across a wide range of applications. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Elemental Brands supports its brands through engineering, intellectual property, manufacturing, operational excellence, and customer-focused service.

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