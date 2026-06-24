Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission to Meet Wednesday, July 1

Baton Rouge, Jun 24, 2026 - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge. AGENDA Call to Order Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer Roll Call Approval of July 1, 2026 Agenda Adoption of June 2, 2026 Commission Meeting Minutes Commission Special Announcements / Personal Privilege

a) Introduction of new Commission Member, Duke Lowrie Presentation of the Fifth-Annual Theophile Bourgeois Memorial Award to Sgt. Shea Schexnaydre, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division, in Recognition of Outstanding Efforts to Combat Illegal Charter Activity and Promote Professionalism within Louisiana’s Charter-for-Hire Industry – Richard Fischer, Louisiana Charter Boat Association Enforcement Report, June 2026 – Captain Joey Thompson, Enforcement Division Receive and Consider a Notice of Intent to Modify Wildlife Management Area Turkey Hunting Rules and Regulations – Cody Cedotal, Wild Turkey Program Manager Receive an Update on the New World Screw Worm – Dr. Jonathan Roberts, Veterinarian Receive an Update from Delta Waterfowl for the Waterfowl Breeding Grounds Conservation Funding Work for 2026 – John Davis, Delta Waterfowl Receive an Update from Ducks Unlimited for the Waterfowl Breeding Grounds Conservation Funding Work for 2026 – Howie Singer, Ducks Unlimited Receive an Update on Recreational Bowfishing Permit Subscriptions – Jason Adriance, Marine Fisheries Biologist Receive a Presentation on an Exempted Fishing Permit for Greater Amberjack – Chris Schieble, Fisheries Deputy Assistant Secretary Receive Public Comments Adjournment A live audio/video stream of this meeting will be available via Zoom. Public comments will not be accepted via Zoom. View and register for the webinar here.

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