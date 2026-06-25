SQ4D Adds 3D Construction Veteran Aiman Hussein to Lead ARCS Scale-Up

Aiman Hussein standing with an ARCS 3D printer.

Hussein joins SQ4D to support the next phase of ARCS production, deployment, and large-scale adoption in 3D-printed construction

CALVERTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SQ4D LLC , the New York–based pioneer of large-scale 3D-printed construction and the company behind the world’s first permitted 3D-printed home , today announced the appointment of Aiman Hussein as Vice President of Operations.In his new role, Hussein will lead the operational rollout of SQ4D’s Autonomous Robotic Construction System (ARCS), an on-site, railed-gantry platform designed to print footings, slabs, interior and exterior walls, and integrated open-cell insulation in a coordinated workflow.Hussein joins SQ4D with rare front-line experience across the construction-printing industry. Over the past five years, he has operated and commissioned leading gantry and robotic-arm systems, worked with major printable concrete material suppliers, and gained hands-on expertise with the pumping and delivery equipment that determines real-world print performance.His experience spans single-family housing, multi-family housing, and commercial retail projects, including the 8,000-square-foot 3D-printed expansion of a Walmart Supercenter in Tennessee, believed to be the largest 3D-printed commercial building in the United States. Previously, as Vice President of Technology at Alquist 3D, Hussein helped lead the technical work behind the company’s Habitat for Humanity partnership and its commercial-retail construction printing efforts.“Aiman’s combination of operational discipline and field-tested platform experience is exactly what this stage of SQ4D demands,” said Kristen Henry of SQ4D. “He has worked across more systems, materials, and project types than almost anyone in the field. As we move from category-defining demonstrations to repeatable scaled delivery, he is the right leader to help take ARCS from a proven platform to a productionized one.”“SQ4D has done what no one else in this industry has — developed a system that goes beyond printing structural walls and unlocks efficiencies in other parts of the building process,” said Hussein. “The ARCS platform, combined with on-site batching of local materials, is the most credible path I’ve seen toward making 3D-printed construction a serious answer to the housing supply problem. I’m excited to help operationalize that promise.”A graduate of North Carolina State University, Hussein is also one of the industry’s most visible public voices. Known online as @thelayerlord, his content has reached tens of millions of viewers and helped bring 3D-printed construction into the mainstream conversation.About SQ4DSQ4D Inc. is the New York–based developer of the Autonomous Robotic Construction System, an on-site 3D-printing platform purpose-built for residential and commercial construction. SQ4D delivered the world’s first permitted 3D-printed home and continues to expand the application of additive construction across single-family, multi-family, and commercial projects. Learn more at sq4d.com.

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