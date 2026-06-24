6-24-26 Community Update Newsletter

Highlights from the June 23, 2026 County Commission Meeting These highlights will give residents a quick review of the most recent County Commission meeting, including video, the agenda and other useful links. ﻿ County Manager Named to FCCMA Board of Directors

Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton announced at the meeting that County Manager Michele Lieberman was recently selected to serve a two-year term as the District 2 director for the Board of Directors of the Florida City and County Management Association (FCCMA).

The organization serves professional local government managers and administrators from the state’s 67 counties and more than 400 municipalities. In her role, Lieberman will represent government leaders from North Central and Northeast Florida and help guide the organization's initiatives in leadership, professional development, ethics, and member engagement.

Read the complete highlights for this meeting. ​​As part of a continuous effort to provide new and innovative ways to communicate with residents, Alachua County announces the launch of its Community Hub. This online resource is designed to encourage residents to stay informed and engaged with important county initiatives, projects, and services.

The Hub serves as an easy-to-navigate landing page that leads to microsites that provide information on a wide range of topics, including transportation, animal services, economic development, the county’s budget, public safety, environmental protection, food access, career opportunities, and more. The site will be regularly updated with new microsites highlighting other projects and services.

﻿﻿Read more about the Community Hub. The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County (DOH-Alachua) is informing residents of a confirmed human case of locally acquired West Nile Virus.

DOH-Alachua, Alachua County, City of Gainesville, City of Alachua, and City of Newberry Mosquito Control are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by treating county-maintained retention basins and targeted spraying.

DOH-Alachua reminds the community to avoid mosquito bites by taking these basic precautions. ﻿ Read the full advisory release from the Health Department. ​​​The Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office is seeking vendors for the annual Disability Awareness Expo, scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center (1028 NE 14th St., Gainesville).

Vendors can apply by filling out an online form. The registration deadline is July 17, 2026.

Learn more about the Disability Expo. Animal Resources Temporarily Suspends Cat and Kitten Adoptions Alachua County Animal Resources has suspended cat and kitten adoptions for one week, starting Tuesday, June 23, 2026, through June 30, due to an increase in upper respiratory infections among cats entering the shelter.

Upper respiratory infections, often referred to as "kitty colds," are common among cats, particularly during the summer months. While typically treatable, these illnesses can spread quickly in shelter environments with high animal populations.

The temporary closure will allow Animal Resources staff to closely monitor the health of cats and kittens in the shelter, assess the potential spread of illness, and provide appropriate care to affected animals. ​To prevent further spread, please reconsider bringing any cat or kitten to the shelter during this time. Instead, reach out to other shelters or rescues.

Dog adoptions will continue as usual and are unaffected by the temporary suspension. Animal Resources plans to resume cat and kitten adoptions on June 30, provided conditions remain stable. Solar Site Lighting Installed at Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center ​Alachua County Parks & Open Space has completed a solar site lighting project at Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center (210 SE 134th Ave., Micanopy).

At the direction of the county manager to use solar site lighting where feasible, the department spent several months researching manufacturers to identify a system that met standards for features, quality, and cost for county parks. After selecting a vendor, Parks staff worked with the manufacturer to tailor photometric plans for the Cuscowilla site, and equipment was ordered. Precast concrete bases were manufactured locally once the lighting components arrived.

The project includes 11 poles and bases with a total of 15 DarkSky-approved LED overhead fixtures. Each pole includes one or two fixtures, a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery, and a photovoltaic module.

Alachua County Public Works assisted with installation, completing the work in-house in six working days.

“We’re excited about this installation, our first solar lighting project,” said Parks Capital Projects Manager Ed Williams. “We want to give a heartfelt thanks to our colleagues in Public Works for their help with the project​.”

Learn more about the solar installation at Cuscowilla. Tax Collector’s Office Receives 2026 Sterling Sustained Excellence Award The Sterling Council has announced that the Alachua County Tax Collector’s Office, led by Tax Collector John Power, has been awarded the 2026 Sterling Sustained Excellence Award, recognizing the organization as one of the highest-performing public agencies in Florida and the southeast.

This prestigious honor is reserved for organizations that have previously earned a Sterling Award and have demonstrated multi-year, benchmark-level excellence in leadership, customer service, workforce engagement, operational effectiveness, and measurable results.

The award was presented at the 2026 Sterling Awards Banquet in Orlando, May 29, 2026, where leaders from across the region gathered to celebrate organizations that exemplify performance excellence and continuous improvement.

﻿Read more about the award. July Commercial Horticulture Program ​The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Commercial Horticulture program for July 2026. This program is being offered by Commercial Horticulture Agent Tatiana Sanchez-Jones.

Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Workshop – July 16th, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the UF/IFAS Ag Auditorium (22716 W. Newberry Road, Newberry).

The Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Workshop trains commercial landscape maintenance personnel to make correct pesticide applications to ornamentals and plant beds only.

This class helps you review the study materials for the exam, but it is no longer required. Those wanting to take the exam must create an account and apply online through the Florida Department of Agriculture's licensing portal. Participants can pay online, and then will be given a voucher number.

﻿Read more about the upcoming extension workshop.