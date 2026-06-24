Governor Abbott Announces More Than $22 Million In Grants For Electric Reliability In Northwest Texas

June 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) grants totaling more than $22 million, to strengthen electric reliability for North Plains Electric Cooperative (NPEC) customers in the northeast Texas Panhandle region. The grants will support projects that include increasing substation capacity, improving power restoration capability, and transmission line upgrades.

“Reliable power is essential to grow and maintain strong Texas communities,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will update and reinforce energy infrastructure in Northwest Texas and ensure residents and local businesses have the dependable electricity they need to thrive."

“Grid modernization is critical to meeting the growing power needs in every corner of Texas,” said Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Chairman Thomas Gleeson. “Reliability projects like these strengthen more than poles, wires, and substations – they strengthen Texans’ confidence that the power they need will be there when they need it.”

“This grant represents a major step forward for our cooperative and the communities we serve," said NPEC Executive VP and General Manager Mike Wolfe. "We are grateful to the Texas Energy Fund and the Public Utility Commission of Texas for their support of rural electric systems like ours. By expanding our infrastructure and creating additional transmission connections, we are improving reliability and ensuring our members have access to dependable, affordable power for years to come.”

These resiliency projects will benefit customers in North Plains Electric Cooperative service territory, including portions of Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, and Roberts Counties.

The largest of the projects includes 14 miles of new and upgraded transmission line segments and switching equipment along existing corridors to strengthen reliability and operational flexibility. It will also modernize aging equipment and infrastructure.

The second project will expand the Ochiltree Interchange to bring a spare transformer into use, strengthening overall electric system operations and supporting future system needs.

The PUCT administers the TxEF Outside ERCOT Grant Program, which provides funding for projects that improve electric reliability and resiliency for Texans served by electric utilities outside the ERCOT region. More information on this and other TxEF programs is available on the PUCT’s website.