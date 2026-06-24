ADAPTIF FILMS AND VIKING SUNSET STUDIOS ANNOUNCE WORLD PREMIERE OF ACTION-THRILLER “BANDIT” AT DANCES WITH FILMS 2026

Bandit movie poster Bandit movie poster bandit picture Aerial View of the Viking Sunset Studios Resort

"BANDIT" is premiering at the TCL Chinese Theater

BALI, INDONESIA & LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptif Films and Viking Sunset Studios BALI are thrilled to announce that the world premiere of the gripping action-thriller Bandit will take place as an official selection of the 29th annual Dances With Films (DWF: LA) festival. The premiere is scheduled for Friday, June 26th, at 9:15 PM at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. This highly anticipated screening is open to the public, offering audiences a front-row seat to the latest in independent international cinema.

Directed by Brian L. Tan (“BLT”), Bandit is a high-octane thriller that follows two friends in Bali whose lives spiral into chaos after a routine car theft reveals a dark secret—a dead body in the trunk. Hunted by both police and dangerous gangsters, they face a desperate, adrenaline-fueled race to escape the island before dawn.

"Directing Bandit has been an incredible journey of pushing boundaries and exploring the extreme pressure of survival," said director Brian L. Tan. "Collaborating with both Adaptif Films and the team at Viking Sunset Studios allowed us to capture the visceral, high-stakes energy of this story in a way that truly honors the intensity of the characters' plight. We are incredibly excited to finally share this vision with the audience at Dances With Films."

Reflecting on the studio’s broader trajectory, Bo H. Holmgreen, CEO of Viking Sunset Studios, noted, "International films are taking the lead in today’s movie-making world and new technologies are applied. Having just walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for our in-competition entry, The Pirate Queen, in partnership with London based Singer Studios and Lucy Liu, I’ve seen firsthand how the industry is hungry for new, immersive technologies. At Viking Sunset Studios, we are leaning into this change. We are ensuring our facilities in Bali remain at the genuine frontier of this new, evolving film world, where technology doesn’t just support the story, but redefines the audience's role within it."

The premiere will be attended by esteemed guests, including the Hon. Purnomo A. Chandra, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Los Angeles and Charles Ferdinand Hutapea, the Consul for Creative Economy Affairs at the Indonesian Consulate General in Los Angeles.. "It is a profound source of pride to see Indonesian filmmaking ascend to such a prestigious international stage," said the Hon. Purnomo A. Chandra, and Mr. Hutapea added: "The selection of Bandit for this year’s festival is a testament to the growing global resonance of our creative talent and the burgeoning bridge between our local industry and the world."

"Audiences around the world know Bali as a dream destination," said director Brian L. Tan ("BLT"). "Bandit reveals another side of the island while telling a story that could resonate anywhere. At its heart, it's about friendship, bad decisions, and what happens when ordinary people find themselves caught in a situation spiraling beyond their control."

Several Hollywood companies are in attendance as well, such as Northern Lights, established with Viking Sunset Studios in Los Angeles and founded by award-winning Danish filmmakers and creatives, dedicated to connecting Hollywood with the Nordic region through the development of original stories, strong regional IP, and international collaborations. Asger Hussain, CEO, said: "We're delighted to support Bo Holmgreen and the team behind Bandit as the film makes its U.S. premiere. It's always exciting to see distinctive voices from around the world find new audiences, and we're pleased to celebrate this moment alongside our friends and partners from Bali."

Mr. Holmgreen added regarding the upcoming premiere, "As someone who has attended countless iconic premieres at the Chinese Theatre over the years, it is a tremendous honor to see our work showcased on that very same screen. Partnering with Adaptif Films to bring Bandit to this historic venue as part of the Dances With Films lineup is the culmination of our mission to showcase world-class Balinese storytelling in the heart of Hollywood. We are incredibly proud to present this film to the public."

Bandit features a standout ensemble cast including Wafda Saifan, Roy Sungkono, Teuku Rifnu Wikana, Kiki Narendra, Mike Lucok, and Bukie Mansyur. The film is produced by Adaptif Films in association with Aufklärung Pictures, Naga Film, and Viking Sunset Studios. Shot entirely on location in Bali, Bandit showcases a side of the island rarely seen by international audiences. Beyond the postcard-perfect beaches and luxury resorts lies a fast-paced crime thriller driven by universal themes of brotherhood, desperation, loyalty, and survival.

Tickets for the world premiere on June 26th are available to the public through the official Dances With Films website.

About Viking Sunset Studios:

Viking Sunset Studios is a world-class, full-service film production facility located in Tabanan, Bali. Home to the region’s largest soundproof green screen limbo stage, the studio provides a comprehensive ecosystem for international film projects.

About Adaptif Films:

Adaptif Films is a leading Indonesian production company committed to developing bold, high-quality cinematic stories with global appeal, fostering local talent and international co-productions.

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