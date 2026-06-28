Beauty&Longevity CHOICE Awards 2027 Open for Entries, Putting Science-Led Beauty & Longevity Innovation in the Spotlight

Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards 2026–2027 Open for Entries, Putting Science-Led Beauty and Longevity Innovation in the Spotlight Celebrating the inaugural Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards winners at INNOCOS, Napa Valley. CHOICE Awards finalists take centre stage in the INNOCOS demonstration area — a hands-on showcase of the products shaping longevity.

19 categories across four pillars—from skin longevity and metabolic health to diagnostics, devices and biotech. Deadline: July 15, 2026.

A Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Award is third-party proof of long-term, biological impact, exactly the kind of validation this category has been missing.” — Iryna Kremin, Founder and CEO, INNOCOS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entries are now open for the Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards 2026–2027, the international, science-led awards program from INNOCOS recognising consumer products and platforms that support long-term skin, cellular, and systemic health through measurable, biology-driven results. Brands, suppliers, clinics, and technology developers can enter through the final deadline of July 15, 2026.

The awards arrive as longevity reshapes the beauty and wellness market, moving the conversation from cosmetic quick fixes toward biology-driven solutions that can be measured over time. As consumers and retailers grow more discerning, the bar for credible claims is rising—and brands increasingly need independent, science-led validation to stand apart. The Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards are built for that moment: a dedicated, international program that evaluates consumer longevity products across beauty, supplements, devices, diagnostics, and clinical care against a single, evidence-first standard. Where most industry awards reward formulation, packaging, or popularity, the CHOICE Awards ask a harder question—what can a product actually demonstrate about long-term, biological impact?

Across its categories, the program rewards evidence over claims, prioritising mechanism, biomarkers, and real-world outcomes rather than short-term cosmetic effect. Entries are assessed by an international panel of scientists, clinicians, dermatologists, nutrition and longevity experts, industry leaders, and investors, using a structured scoring framework and an evidence ladder that distinguishes robust human data from early-stage rationale.

Judging follows a transparent, two-round process. A 100-point scorecard and a four-tier evidence ladder rank each entry by the strength of its supporting data—from peer-reviewed human studies through to mechanistic or early-stage rationale—so that marketing polish never substitutes for proof. In the first round, judges conduct a desk review of science, claims, and documentation to shortlist finalists in each category; in the second, finalists are evaluated as physical products over several months before winners are selected. Crucially, the framework allows judges to withhold an award in any category where entries do not meet the standard, protecting the credibility of every win.

The 2026–2027 edition is organised across four pillars and nineteen categories. Pillar 1, Skin & Barrier Longevity, covers photoprotection and environmental defence, barrier and hydration, collagen and ECM integrity, and cellular energy and DNA repair. Pillar 2, Systemic & Inside-Out Longevity, spans longevity supplements, metabolic and glycation health, brain, mood, stress and sleep, hormonal and life-stage solutions including menopause, and inside-out radiance ecosystems. Pillar 3, Devices, Diagnostics & Personalization, recognises diagnostics, wearables and biological-age tools, at-home devices, AI personalisation, regenerative and biotech innovation, and B2B ingredient and technology platforms. Pillar 4, Programs, Destinations & Systems Brands, honours longevity clinics and programs, long-term skin and hair health, and beauty rituals and luxury longevity experiences. A set of meta-awards—including Longevity Biomarker Excellence, Best Clinical Validation in Longevity, Systems-Based Longevity Brand of the Year, and Emerging Longevity Biotech Platform—recognises standout achievement across the field.

The program is deliberately broad in who can enter, spanning both consumer-facing brands and the B2B suppliers, ingredient houses, device makers, diagnostics companies, and AI platforms that power them, as well as the clinics and longevity destinations delivering structured, evidence-informed programs.

The program builds on its 2025–2026 edition, whose winners included Exoceuticals, named Beauty & Longevity Brand of the Year for translating regenerative biotechnology into clinically inspired skincare, alongside honourees such as Sweet Chemistry, Adipeau, RE-Q Health, NOVOS, Acorn Biolabs, DSM Firmenich, Revision Skincare, Perfect Corp, and Mimio Health, among others—brands recognised for moving the category from cosmetic correction toward cellular and systemic health.

“Longevity is rewriting what beauty and wellness brands are expected to prove,” said Iryna Kremin, founder of INNOCOS. “These awards exist to reward the brands doing the hard science, those who can show mechanism, biomarkers, and real outcomes, not just marketing. It’s an international stamp of approval, and our 2026–2027 edition gives that work a credible, international stage.”

“For brands, a CHOICE Award is more than recognition—it’s third-party proof they can put in front of consumers, retailers, and investors,” Kremin added. “That’s exactly what this category has been missing.”

Recognition extends well beyond a single announcement. Finalists are unveiled on stage and online at the Zurich summit and receive a certificate, official seals and PR assets, and a spotlight in finalists’ showcase sessions and panels. Winners are revealed live at the US summit, where they receive a trophy and winner seals and are featured in winner content, case studies, and on-stage interviews—third-party proof points brands can put in front of consumers, retailers, and investors throughout the year.

Entries are open now through July 15, 2026 (entry fee €595). Finalists will be announced on September 10, 2026 at the INNOCOS summit in Zurich, Switzerland, followed by a second round of judging with physical products. Winners will be revealed in February 2027 at the INNOCOS summit in the United States. Brands can enter at www.innocosevents.com/awards.

About the Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards

The Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards celebrate excellence at the intersection of beauty, wellness, science, and longevity. Judged by an international panel of scientists, clinicians, industry leaders, and investors, the awards spotlight innovations that move beyond trends toward measurable, biology-driven impact. Winners are honoured at INNOCOS Beauty, Tech & Longevity Summits, where global leaders gather to shape the future of healthspan, beauty, and human performance.

About INNOCOS

INNOCOS is a global platform connecting beauty, wellness, and longevity leaders—brands, scientists, clinicians, and investors—through curated summits and initiatives that bridge science and business and champion longevity-driven innovation across skincare, supplements, devices, and diagnostics. Founded by Iryna Kremin, INNOCOS hosts summits worldwide, including its 2026 editions in Silicon Valley, Seoul, Zurich, and Dubai.

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