CORE Launches Caring for the Classroom to Help Food & Beverage Families Cover Back-to-School Costs

CORE launches Caring for the Classroom with title sponsor IMI Agency, providing grants to help qualifying food & beverage families cover school supplies.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORE , a national nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families of food & beverage employees navigating a crisis, today announced Caring for the Classroom , a financial grant program that helps qualifying families cover the cost of essential school supplies. IMI Agency will serve as the title sponsor.As a new school year approaches, the everyday cost of notebooks, backpacks, calculators, and classroom basics mounts quickly; an additional strain for families already stretching every dollar. IMI Agency Caring for the Classroom is designed to ease that pressure, helping parents in the food & beverage industry send their children back to the classroom prepared and confident.“Back-to-school season is one of those predictable pressure points for working families, and it’s exactly the kind of need our industry can rally around,” said Jill Chapman, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships for CORE. “Caring for the Classroom turns that collective generosity into something tangible: a child walking into the first day of school with everything they need to feel assured and empowered.”Powered by Industry PartnersIMI Agency Caring for the Classroom is made possible by the generosity of CORE’s corporate sponsors and partners across the food & beverage industry whose support brings the program to life for families nationwide.CORE is accepting sponsorships through July 31 as it seeks additional corporate and individual partners to expand the program's reach and help more families of food & beverage employees prepare their children for the classroom.Companies interested in becoming a $2,500 Presenting Sponsor can contact Jill Chapman, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, at jill@coregives.org.Individuals can give personal donations at givebutter.com/CaringfortheClassroom.For more information about grant qualifications, and how to apply for a grant, visit https://coregives.org/caring-for-the-classroom/ About CORE:CORE is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to families of food & beverage employees navigating a crisis, including a health crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster. Founded in 2004, CORE has granted financial assistance to industry workers and their families across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. To learn more, apply for a grant, donate, or volunteer, visit coregives.org.

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