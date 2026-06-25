SCCG Partners with ScratchOdds to Bring a Modern Player-Engagement Platform to the Lottery Industry

Mobile-First Lottery Platform Personalizes Player Engagement via Real-Time Odds Transparency for Lottery Commissions, iLottery Operators, Affiliates, and Retail

Lottery is the largest gaming vertical in America and one of the least disrupted by technology. ScratchOdds has built something genuinely new: a real-time analytics layer for scratch-off games.” — Stephen Crystal - Co-founder of Tater

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global advisory firm specializing in the iGaming and sports entertainment industries, today announced a strategic market representation partnership with ScratchOdds, a mobile-first lottery platform that personalizes player engagement across more than 41 US states. The partnership will connect ScratchOdds to lottery commissions, iLottery platform providers, affiliate networks, retail chains, and international lottery operators through SCCG's established industry network.

ScratchOdds turns lottery play into a personalized, transparent experience. Players choose a goal, whether that is winning a jackpot, winning a big prize, or breaking even, along with a budget, and the platform matches them to the lottery games that best fit, using official prize data it aggregates daily from more than 41 US state lottery sites and recalculates into real-time odds for every active game. Instead of buying blind, players see the actual odds behind each game and make informed choices, the foundation of an engagement model built for the modern, mobile-first lottery player.

Lottery is the largest gaming category in the United States, yet it remains one of the least modernized at the player-engagement layer. ScratchOdds has built the consumer experience operators are racing toward: a registered user base of more than 110,000 players, 14.9% conversion from iOS install to paid subscription (three to five times the industry benchmark), and engagement and retention metrics well above category norms, driven by goal-based personalization rather than promotion.

The platform was founded by Alex Wolf, a technical founder whose previous company was acquired, and counts Bishop Woosley, former president of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), among its advisors. The combination of proven technical execution and deep lottery industry credibility positions ScratchOdds for expansion into B2B licensing, white-label partnerships with lottery commissions, and affiliate revenue, and to extend its platform across draw games, iLottery, and other lottery formats.

"Lottery is the largest gaming vertical in America and one of the least disrupted by technology. ScratchOdds has built something genuinely new: a real-time analytics layer for scratch-off games that consumers actually use. The white-label and affiliate opportunities are significant, and our network is built to connect those dots."

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO, SCCG Management

"Lottery is one of the largest and least-modernized categories in gaming, and the opportunity isn't simply better data, it's a better, more transparent experience for players. ScratchOdds personalizes how people engage with the lottery, matching them to games that fit their goals and budget through real-time official odds, and that personalization is what drives our engagement and retention. SCCG's network gives us the reach to bring that platform to lottery commissions and iLottery operators worldwide as we expand across scratch-offs, draw games, and iLottery."

Alex Wolf, Founder & CEO, ScratchOdds

Under the partnership, SCCG will represent ScratchOdds across the gaming and lottery ecosystem, leveraging a network built over more than 33 years in the industry. The engagement encompasses qualified introductions to lottery operators and platform providers, international expansion support, commercial partnership development, strategic advisory, and access to SCCG's content and marketing infrastructure, which includes newsletter distribution to approximately 34,000 gaming industry professionals.

The partnership will target state lottery commissions exploring digital engagement tools, iLottery platform providers seeking consumer-facing engagement modules, affiliate networks and media companies, convenience store and retail chains evaluating consumer engagement tools, and international lottery operators considering personalized lottery experiences for their own markets.

About ScratchOdds

ScratchOdds Corp. operates ScratchOdds, a mobile-first lottery platform that personalizes player engagement across more than 41 US states. Players choose a goal and their budget, and ScratchOdds matches them to the lottery games that best fit, using official prize data recalculated into real-time odds for every active game, making play informed, transparent, and engaging. ScratchOdds serves a registered user base of more than 110,000 players.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a global advisory firm specializing in the iGaming and sports entertainment industries. Founded by Stephen Crystal more than 33 years ago, SCCG has facilitated over $3 billion in project finance, M&A, and gaming technology transactions. The firm represents a portfolio of gaming technology companies, operators, and service providers, connecting them to opportunities across tribal gaming, commercial casinos, online gambling, sports betting, prediction markets, and lottery sectors worldwide. SCCG maintains offices in Las Vegas, Sao Paulo, London, and Johannesburg. For more information, visit sccgmanagement.com.

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