South Pass, Thermopolis, Lander workers receive district safety leadership awards

Four Wyoming Department of Transportation workers received 2026 district safety leadership awards Tuesday in Riverton.

Jimmy Hallam (Lander rural striping), Wallace Perrote (South Pass maintenance), Chase Mead (Thermopolis mechanics), and Jordan Erz (Thermopolis engineers) received embroidered winter jackets for their "consistent and outstanding dedication to workplace safety."

Hallam's commitment to safety "is demonstrated by his actions," said Kyle Jorgensen, Lander rural striping foreman. "Last fall on a contract job out of Basin, the passing traffic was extremely dangerous due to high speeds. Jimmy immediately stopped the job until proper traffic control was in place.

"Jimmy (Hallam) has made the striping crew a safe place to work for him and his crew members," Jorgensen said.

Perrote has contributed to the safety of his South Pass crew and citizens by "proactively leading traffic control operations for numerous projects," according to Area Maintenance Supervisor Mike Hitshew of Lander. "Wally (Perotte) consistently adhered to the MUTCD standards for paving, guardrail and shoulder work.

"Wally has demonstrated exceptional character through various good deeds, including calling his wife to help a stranded motorist," Hitshew said. "In another instance, he also ensured the prompt return of a wallet found on the highway."

According to Thermopolis shop foreman Brandon Blakesley, Mead "has done a great job keeping our work areas safe."

Blakesley said Mead's efforts in the Thermopolis mechanics shop have mostly eliminated safety violations. "Chase leads by example in the Thermopolis shop," he added.

Finally, Erz was recognized for safe driving in extreme winter conditions.

"Jordan's alertness helped us escape a head-on collision," said Thermopolis co-worker Morgan Layton. "In doing this, he taught me the importance of knowing where all traveling motorists are and to be aware that the other vehicle could lose control at any time."

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.