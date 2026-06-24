CEP Multifamily Appoints Jeff Williams Managing Director | Principal – Investments

Jeff Williams

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEP Multifamily (CEP), a vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment manager and sponsor platform, today announced the appointment of Jeff Williams as Managing Director | Principal, Investments.

Williams joins CEP with more than three decades of experience spanning capital formation, acquisitions, asset management, investment sales, restructuring, and institutional investment partnerships. Throughout his career, he has led or co-led more than $6 billion in equity raises, $6 billion in investment sales and acquisitions, and $5 billion in loan workouts and restructurings, resulting in more than $17 billion in closed transaction volume across the United States.

He brings significant expertise sourcing, structuring, and managing institutional joint venture relationships across multiple U.S. markets and through multiple real estate cycles. His appointment further strengthens CEP's investment management capabilities as the firm continues to expand its institutional investment platform, deepen relationships with family office and institutional investors, and pursue opportunities throughout the Western United States.

Prior to joining CEP, Williams held senior leadership positions with Security Properties and Moran & Co. where he established and led the firm's regional office, later acquired by Berkadia Institutional. He subsequently served as President of Wakefield Residential, a privately owned real estate investment and development company with significant assets owned and most recently as Managing Director at Cairi Legacy Partners and Casoro Group, where he helped oversee an $800 million real estate portfolio.

Throughout his career, Williams has partnered with institutional investors, private capital groups, developers, and investment managers on transactions involving multifamily, mixed-use, retail, office, hospitality, and land assets. His experience includes work alongside organizations such as Holland Partners, Merlone Geier, CenterCal, Fairfield Residential, Legacy Partners, Lennar, and numerous other nationally recognized real estate investment firms.

Williams's relationship with CEP predates his appointment. He and CEP Multifamily CEO & Managing Partner Josh Jansen have known one another professionally for more than two decades. Having followed the firm's growth and evolution over the years, Williams approached CEP regarding the opportunity to join the platform.

In his new role, Williams will help lead the firm's investment strategy, capital formation initiatives, acquisitions activities, institutional partnerships, and investor engagement efforts as CEP continues to scale its investment management platform, expand its geographic footprint, and deepen relationships with family office and institutional capital partners.

"Jeff's experience, reputation, and track record make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Jansen. "He has spent his career building investment platforms, raising and deploying capital, executing complex transactions, and cultivating long-term institutional relationships. As CEP continues to expand its institutional investment platform, broaden its capital partnerships, and pursue opportunities throughout the Western United States, Jeff's experience and perspective will be invaluable."

Jansen noted that CEP recently completed its first institutional joint venture partnership, representing an important milestone in the firm's continued evolution as an investment manager.

"Jeff's experience navigating complex transactions and institutional partnerships will help accelerate the growth of our platform and further position CEP as a preferred investment manager and operating partner for investors seeking exposure to multifamily housing," Jansen added.

"CEP has built an impressive investment platform supported by a disciplined investment philosophy, vertically integrated operating capabilities, and a reputation for execution," said Williams. "I have spent much of my career helping align investment managers and capital partners around long-term value creation. CEP has established a strong foundation, and I am excited about the opportunity to help expand the firm's reach, deepen institutional relationships, and contribute to its next phase of growth."

"Equally important, CEP's commitment to action, integrity, and servant leadership aligns closely with my own values," Williams continued. "The culture, leadership team, and long-term vision made this an opportunity I was eager to pursue."

About CEP Multifamily

CEP Multifamily is a vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment manager and sponsor platform focused on creating long-term value through the acquisition, operation, and repositioning of institutional-quality apartment communities across the Western United States. The firm's integrated platform manages the full investment lifecycle, including capital formation, acquisitions, asset management, construction management, and captive property management through CEP Residential. CEP deploys core, core-plus, and value-add investment strategies designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies, operational opportunities, and long-term demographic trends. Headquartered in Everett, Washington, the firm manages a growing portfolio of multifamily investments on behalf of individual, family office, and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.cepmultifamily.com

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