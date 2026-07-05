Celebrity Mentalist Johnny Wu Shreds His Diploma on Stage at TEDxBeverlyGrove, Then Reveals Why

Johnny Wu, Celebrity Mentalist and Keynote Speaker

Performer for Google, Netflix, Amazon, and Bvlgari Delivers TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 Talk on the Hidden Rules Behind Success

We think we're making our own moves. But most of us are living by someone else's rule.” — Johnny Wu at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, celebrity mentalist and keynote speaker Johnny Wu opened his talk by holding up the diploma his parents had waited his entire life to see.Then he fed it into a paper shredder.On March 14, 2026, at the historic Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, Wu delivered "Is Your Success Just an Illusion?" to a full house at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026.The talk combines live illusion with a personal account of immigrating from Taiwan to Toronto, building a performing career that has included shows for Google, Netflix, Amazon, and Bvlgari, and confronting a question Wu argues most people never examine directly: who actually wrote the rules they are living by."We think we're making our own moves. But most of us are living by someone else's rule."— Johnny Wu at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026Wu, who has more than 2,000 five-star reviews as a performer, used the talk to turn his own craft on its audience. As a magician, he said, he knows illusions when he sees them. The talk argues that the most convincing illusion most people encounter is not on any stage.The talk includes an account from a 2020 Google event, where a woman approached Wu after a show and described a life that had succeeded by every external measure. She told him she hated it. Wu says he recognized something in her face he had not expected: she was not asking for advice. She was asking for permission.Johnny Wu's talk will be released online in the coming months as part of the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 speaker series.About Johnny WuJohnny Wu is a celebrity mentalist and keynote speaker known for blending illusion with insights on identity, ambition, and performance. With over 2,000 five-star reviews and performances for brands including Google, Netflix, Amazon, and Bvlgari, Wu brings both credibility and depth to the stage. Born in Taiwan and raised in Toronto, his journey shaped a message that challenges audiences to examine the invisible expectations shaping their path.About TEDxBeverlyGroveTEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, "Reimagining the Possible," was held March 14, 2026, at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, California. Organized and produced by Marvin V. Acuna, the event brought together twelve speakers, sponsors, brand partners, and volunteers for a full day devoted to ideas worth spreading. Speaker talks will be released online in the coming months. www.TEDxBeverlyGrove.com Marvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges, working to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives. Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

Fan favorite moments: Johnny Wu's shocking magic act

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