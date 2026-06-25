Landscape Durable Tires Names Patrick Hyland Senior Sales Director

Patrick Hyland, Senior Sales Director

Hyland brings 27 years of tire industry sales experience to support dealer growth and Landscape Durable Tires’ durability-first market position.

Durability is something dealers can explain and customers can easily understand. I am excited to help build sales relationships around a brand that stands for strength and long-term value.” — Patrick Hyland, Senior Sales Director

SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landscape Durable Tires , a tire brand focused on creating and owning a new category defined by durability, today announced that Patrick Hyland has joined the company as Senior Sales Director. In this role, Hyland will lead U.S. sales development, dealer growth, distributor relationships and market expansion as the company builds a national presence.Mr. Hyland brings extensive wholesale, private brand, sales management, marketing and product strategy experience in the tire industry. Throughout his career, he has sold tens of millions of passenger, light truck, medium truck and OTR tires through dealer partnerships across the Americas. He has also helped build strategic partnerships with large retail and wholesale tire distributors, supported sustainable revenue growth, developed new tire models and introduced new brands across North American and Latin American markets.For Landscape Durable Tires, that experience directly supports the company’s growth strategy. Landscape Durable Tires’ goal is to create the most durable tire in the marketplace and build its brand around proven long-term performance, real-world toughness and confidence dealers can stand behind. Mr. Hyland’s background includes roles with Yokohama Tires Corporation, Bridgestone/Firestone, and WTD amongst others. Some of his experience includes directing sales teams in the U.S. and Canada, developing key accounts, and building distribution programs. His track record also includes measurable growth across multiple tire channels.“Landscape Durable Tires has a highly differentiated product that has proven its durability claim in testing against the top brands in the market”, said Hyland. “Durability is something dealers can explain and customers can easily comprehend. I am excited to help build sales relationships around a brand that stands for strength, confidence and long-term value.”Hyland also brings product and marketing depth that aligns with Landscape Durable Tires’ long-term category-building plans. His experience includes launching more than 31 tire models and introducing seven new brands. He will assist the company in planning and expanding the line to new segments, categories and fitments.Dealers are often asked to choose between too many brands with similar claims, similar pricing and little meaningful differentiation. Landscape Durable Tires is taking a narrower path: make durability the category, the message and the reason to buy.In his new role, Hyland will focus on building dealer and distributor relationships, identifying high-opportunity regions, supporting sales programs, strengthening account development and helping translate the company’s durability-first position into practical dealer conversations.Landscape Durable Tires will continue investing in product education, dealer support, real-world durability proof, customer feedback and market awareness.Hyland has 27 years’ experience in the tire industry, holds a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University, a Master of International Management from Thunderbird and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and International Relations from California State University, Chico. He is fluent in Spanish and has experience working across U.S., Canadian and Latin American markets.As Landscape Durable Tires expands its U.S. presence, Hyland’s appointment strengthens the company’s ability to connect its durability-first position with the dealers, distributors and customers who need it most. With experienced sales leadership, a clear category strategy and a focused message of “Less Wear, More Miles,” Landscape Durable Tires is building a brand defined by long-term confidence, real-world toughness and durable performance.About Landscape Durable TiresLandscape Durable Tires creates tires defined by extreme durability. The company develops products for dealers, distributors and drivers seeking dependable performance, long wear and confidence in demanding real-world conditions.

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