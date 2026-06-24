Commissioner Infante-Green, RIDE Announce Free Summer Meals Statewide

Published on Wednesday, June 24, 2026

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) today kicked off the start of the annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) during a community event at Veterans Memorial Park in Central Falls. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) serves free meals to Rhode Island students during the summer months.

There are no registration or income requirements needed for families to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The program helps ensure all children ages 18 and under have access to nutritious meals and snacks during summer vacation when school is not in session.

“The Summer Food Service Program plays a crucial role in supporting children and families across Rhode Island during the summer months. I encourage families to visit a local meal site and to help spread the word so that more students can benefit from this program,” said Governor Dan McKee.

“No child should have to worry about where their next meal will come from,” said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “Thanks to the Summer Food Service Program, students in Rhode Island have consistent access to healthy food throughout the summer, supporting their overall well-being and readiness to learn. I urge families to take advantage of these free meals.”

RIDE is also partnering with districts to hold a series of free summer meal kickoff events where families can learn more about the program. You can find a list of events here.

“Access to nutritious food is essential for student success, both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Council on Elementary and Secondary Education Chair Patti DiCenso. “The Summer Food Service Program helps ensure that children have access to healthy meals all summer long, giving them the fuel they need to stay active, engaged, and prepared for the year ahead.”

For more information on summer meal sites near you, including locations and serving times, contact the United Way by dialing 2-1-1.