MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Steven T. Young

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Steven T. Young, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, has been recognized as the MCAS New River Go Getter of the Month for June 2026.

A native of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, Young graduated high school without a clear plan for his future. After speaking with a Marine Corps recruiter and learning about the opportunities available through military service, he decided the Corps would provide the challenge and direction he was missing.

Young said one of the first people he talked to about his decision was his father.

“When I told my dad I was joining the Marines, his ears perked up right away,” Young said. “My dad always said, ‘whatever excuses you're going to make, remember, it's just you out there, and nobody's going to be there to help you if you're not willing to help yourself.’ That mindset stuck with me and played a big role in my decision to join.”

As a Marine air traffic controller, Young coordinates and controls air traffic and vehicle movement within designated airfields and airport control zones. His responsibilities include supporting safe and efficient flight operations through communication, coordination, and airspace management.

During his time with H&HS, Young has taken on several leadership roles. He is the on-the-job training instructor for Ground Traffic Control and Tower Flight Data, the physical training noncommissioned officer (NCO), responsible for ensuring 16 Marines remain within physical fitness standards, the crew funds NCO, ensuring all funds are managed for shop functions and going-away gifts, and a marksmanship coach for the squadron.

“Cpl. Young approaches his duties daily with a remarkably positive attitude and infectious energy, focused on personal professional development and the growth of his crew,” said Master Sgt. Matthew A. Betcher, the air traffic control facility staff NCO in charge, H&HS. “His dedication ensures the safe, orderly, and expeditious control of air traffic, directly contributing to the success of over 1,151 operations in May alone and reflecting the highest standards of the aviation community. By successfully balancing his core ATC responsibilities with multiple critical squadron-level billets, Cpl. Young exemplifies the professional excellence and robust leadership expected of a Marine Corps NCO.”

Young said one of the most rewarding aspects of his career is watching junior Marines develop their skills and confidence over time.

“My favorite part about being here is seeing Marines come in and watching the progression of their work ethic and knowledge,” Young said. “Being able to see them grow into capable Marines is something I take a lot of pride in.”

He also enjoys the friendly competition he shares with his peer, Cpl. Raul E. SanchezQueto, another air traffic controller with H&HS. Arriving at the unit only a month apart, the two have continuously pushed one another to improve both professionally and personally.

“We've always challenged each other during training,” Young said. “Seeing how far we've both come and continuing to motivate each other has made us better Marines.”

Young's goals extend beyond his current duties. He plans to complete a full 20-year Marine Corps career while preparing for a future in business ownership through real estate.

“Since I met Cpl. Young, he has consistently exemplified what it means to be an honorable Marine,” said SanchezQueto. “He not only places the needs of others before his own, but also ensures his Marines are right there beside him every step of the way, and he does it all with an eager positivity that is hard to find in any average leader. The truth is, Cpl. Young is not only a mark above the average, but his character and leadership never fail to set the standard that all Marines should strive to emulate.”

Young said his commitment to the Marine Corps extends beyond technical proficiency and leadership billets. He strives to embody the values and standards that define Marines while giving back to the organization that has helped shape him.

“As a Marine air traffic controller, I strive to not only excel in my job but to ensure that my fellow Marines and I uphold all the hallmarks that define our lethal fighting force,” Young said. “I give everything I can to this organization, for it has shaped me into who I am today.”

Through his dedication to training, mentorship, and mission accomplishment, Young exemplifies the professionalism, leadership, and commitment recognized by the MCAS New River Go Getter award.