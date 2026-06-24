Our Extended Family: How Oklahoma Fuels the 507th "Okies"

In the heart of Oklahoma, the 507th Air Refueling Wing, known proudly as the "Okies," stands ready at Tinker Air Force Base. As the state's largest Air Force Reserve flying unit, our mission is to project combat-ready airpower globally. We operate the KC-135 Stratotanker, an aircraft that provides the core of global reach by refueling fighters, bombers, and cargo planes in mid-air. Yet, while our mission relies on advanced aviation, our greatest strength is found off the flightline. It is rooted in family. For the Okies, "family" does not just mean the Airmen serving next to us; it extends outward, embracing the local communities, civilian employers, and civic leaders who stand beside us every single day.

The Air Force Reserve provides critical operational capability to our nation's defense and warfighting, powered by Citizen Airmen who lead a unique dual life. They are your neighbors, colleagues, and friends. Throughout the month, they are Oklahoma’s mechanics, engineers, medical professionals, and first responders. When duty calls, they apply those same talents to our military mission, serving seamlessly across aircraft maintenance, security forces, aircrew, and personnel.

This dual status is not a division of focus, but a massive multiplier of strength. The innovative ideas and specialized expertise our Airmen gain in Oklahoma’s civilian workforce directly enhance our military readiness. In return, the leadership, discipline, and high-stakes problem-solving they learn in uniform flow right back into our local businesses and neighborhoods.

However, balancing civilian careers with military readiness is demanding, and it is only possible because of our extended Oklahoma family. You are our true asymmetric advantage over our adversaries. To our local employers: when you grant flexible schedules for training or hold jobs for deployed Airmen, you directly contribute to national security. To our neighbors: when you check in on our spouses and children during long deployments, you reinforce the foundation of our force. Knowing our families are cared for, and our civilian livelihoods are secure, allows our Airmen to serve without distraction.

This community partnership is also vital for cultivating the workplace environment needed to attract tomorrow’s leaders. By leveraging the superpower of our Citizen Airmen, we bring fresh, private-sector innovations from Oklahoma's businesses straight into our squadrons. We are building a culture of empowerment and respect that mirrors the best of the local workforce, ensuring the Air Force Reserve remains a premier destination for professional growth.

As we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, Team Tinker’s theme "Your Air Force, Your Neighbor: Partners in Patriotism" is not just a slogan; it is our daily reality. The ability of the 507th to answer the nation's call is a direct testament to the strength, spirit, and patriotism of Oklahoma. To our extended family of leaders, employers, and citizens: thank you. You are the advantage that allows us to defend this nation.