Weezie Mullaly Proudly Graduates from Leadership Westchester Program

Weezie Mullaly Leadership Westchester Graduation

Mullaly was one of twenty individuals who graduated as part of the Class of 2026

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weezie Mullaly, CEO of the Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency, a GEICO Exclusive Agency, graduated from Volunteer New York! Leadership Westchester program on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at SUNY Westchester Community College. Mullaly was one of twenty individuals who graduated as part of the Class of 2026.

It was truly an honor to be part of Leadership Westchester as part of this year’s graduating class,” said Weezie Mullaly, CEO of the Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency. “Being surrounded by leaders with a mission, a vision, and a genuine commitment to making a difference in our communities was both inspiring and empowering. I am grateful for the relationships built, the lessons learned, and the opportunity to grow alongside such an exceptional group of individuals."

Leadership Westchester, a program of Volunteer New York!, is a rigorous nine-month curriculum designed to sharpen effective leadership skills and provide participants with the clarity to define and achieve their personal and professional goals in life. Each year, Leadership Westchester selects a small, exclusive cohort of about 20 local professionals to participate in a curriculum that is designed to help participants clarify their personal missions, build deep connections within the Westchester community, and find ways to lead with purpose across the business, public, and non-profit sectors.

About Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency: The Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency, a GEICO Exclusive Agency, is committed to delivering top-tier insurance solutions with a focus on personalized service and expert guidance. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, CEO and Founder, Weezie Mullaly, brings extensive knowledge in helping clients find the right coverage for their needs. Located in Yonkers, NY, the Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency proudly serves individuals and families across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut and offers a wide range of insurance products. To learn more about the Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency, please contact their office at (914) 874-2886.

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