Seven Summer Safety Solutions to Protect You from the Texas Heat

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AUSTIN – A Texas June marks the beginning of increased temperatures and the risk of heat-related illness, so Texas State Parks presents seven tips to help park visitors beat the heat and enjoy the beauty that Texas offers.

In 2025, 169 heat-related incidents were reported across Texas’s state parks and six of them involved pets.

Although we are approaching peak heat season, there are steps that reduce the risk of heat-related illness. Here are the top seven hacks:

Hydrate – For every hour you spend in the heat, drink 16 ounces of water. While participating in strenuous activities, such as hiking, increase your intake to 32 ounces, and don’t forget about your four-legged friends.

Wear SPF – Apply sunscreen liberally and frequently. It’s best practice to reapply every couple of hours and after swimming and sweating.

Dress Smart – Light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing; a hat and wet bandana keep you cool in the sun. For pets, cooler times of day prevent blistering on the paws and booties shield them from the hot ground. A quick test is to touch the ground with the back of your hand. If you cannot hold it for five seconds, the surface is too hot for your pets’ paws.

Stay Salty – Food keeps energy up and replace salt lost while sweating. Snacks like jerky, granola, trail mix, tuna and dried fruit are great ways to nourish your body while on the trail.

Bring a Buddy – Two brains are better than one. Utilize the buddy system by having someone with you on the trail, allowing you to look after each other in hot conditions.

Plan Ahead – Study the trail map beforehand and keep it close by, especially in areas with low service. Give yourself plenty of time to avoid hiking during the hottest parts of the day. Remember to rest in cool, shaded areas when necessary. Share your plan with someone and let them know when you should be back.

Pup Safety – Dogs feel the heat just as much as we do, so practice good habits for yourself and your pet. Bring enough water and snacks to ensure your furry friend is safe on the entire hiking trip. If you hold your hand to the ground and can’t leave it there for more than a few seconds, you may need to rethink bringing your furry friend along or use dog booties to protect their paws.