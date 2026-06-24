STATEMENT: 4 Years Since Roe v. Wade Was Overturned, Reminder That Michael Whatley Has Championed Banning Abortion

On the four year anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade, NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton released the following statement:

“When Roe v. Wade was overturned four years ago, DC insider Michael Whatley celebrated and said he was ‘proud.’ Then, Whatley spearheaded efforts to fully ban abortion in North Carolina, calling himself the most ‘pro-life chair in the history of the Republican Party.’ In the U.S. Senate, he’ll take that ban nationwide. Whatley can’t be trusted to protect women and their freedoms.”

Michael Whatley is an anti-abortion extremist who has championed banning abortion in North Carolina and nationwide:

Whatley was “ proud ” when Roe v. Wade was overturned and paved the way for North Carolina to pass a severe abortion ban with limited exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother, which Whatley called “ responsible ,” “ reasonable ,” and “ mainstream .”

Under Whatley’s leadership as chair, the North Carolina Republican Party also adopted a platform with a plank that would ban abortion with no exceptions.

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