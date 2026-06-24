Mofco Publishes White Paper on Local IT Support for International Companies

White Paper - Local IT Support for International Companies

New white paper explores how local IT partners help international companies support regional offices while maintaining centralized IT governance.

International companies need partners they can trust locally. We are proud to support global organizations by providing the on-site expertise and operational support they need to succeed in Canada.” — Benoit D'Aragon, General Manager, Mofco

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mofco today announced the publication of a new white paper titled Local IT Support for International Companies.

The white paper explores how multinational organizations can improve support for regional offices through trusted local IT partners while maintaining centralized governance, security standards, and operational control.

As international companies continue to centralize technology operations, many regional offices still require local support for equipment deployments, project coordination, logistics, user assistance, and other activities that require an on-site presence.

The publication examines the strategic role of local IT partners, the benefits for corporate IT teams and regional offices, the importance of recognized frameworks such as ISO 27001, and the operational advantages of combining centralized IT governance with local execution.

The white paper also includes a case study based on Mofco's experience supporting the Greater Montreal operations of Freudenberg Household Products, a global organization behind brands such as O-Cedar, Vileda, and Playtex.

According to the paper, organizations that leverage trusted local IT partners can improve operational efficiency, reduce project delays, strengthen business continuity, and provide a better experience for regional employees without the need to maintain dedicated on-site IT teams.

The white paper is intended for multinational organizations operating offices in Canada, Quebec, or other regional markets where local IT support is required.

The complete white paper, Local IT Support for International Companies, is available on the Mofco website.

https://www.mofco.ca/en/blog/local-it-support-for-international-companies/

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