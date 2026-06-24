Cole Remarks at FY27 Defense Bill Full Committee Markup (As Prepared for Delivery)

I want to start by thanking Chairman Calvert for his leadership on this legislation and for his unwavering commitment to America's national defense. I also thank Ranking Member McCollum for her partnership throughout this process – as well as Ranking Member DeLauro for her continued engagement and leadership on the full committee.

Before I focus on the Defense bill before us, I want to take a moment to recognize what today's markup represents. This is our twelfth and final Fiscal Year 2027 appropriations bill before the full committee. Reaching this point required long hours, thoughtful deliberation, and a tremendous amount of work from committee members and staff. It is an accomplishment we should all be proud of.

And it is fitting that our final markup focuses on national defense – for there is no higher responsibility of the federal government than safeguarding our nation and the American people. There is no denying that our defenders are the greatest force for good and freedom the world has ever seen. History has shown that time and time again. It has also revealed that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. Yet, I would argue that vigilance without preparedness is merely observation. True deterrence requires strength, readiness, and a military capable of meeting any challenge.

And deterrence, of course, is not self-sustaining. It must be renewed, strengthened, and funded. The threat environment before us reiterates that point. The warning signs are visible in every region of the world. Iran reminds us that threats must be met with strength – and China, Russia, and other bad actors are not standing idle.

They are building armies, expanding arsenals, strengthening industrial capacity, and pursuing strategic advantages at a relentless pace. Their aim is not merely to compete with the United States – it is to eclipse us where they can, challenge us where they must, and constrain our ability to lead.

This bill reflects the strategic crossroads at which we find ourselves. It prioritizes the historic and necessary resources to rebuild readiness, modernize aging capabilities, and strengthen the deterrent power that has preserved American security for generations.

The choice before us is not between spending and saving. It is between preparing for the threats of tomorrow or paying a far greater price later. This legislation chooses preparedness. It chooses strength. And it chooses to ensure that the United States remains the world's preeminent military power.

The need for these investments is not theoretical. Much of the equipment that underpins our defense today was designed decades ago for a different era and a different threat environment. The average Air Force aircraft is now more than 30 years old. Some of our B-52 bombers are projected to remain in service for nearly a century. A large portion of the Navy's fleet is approaching or has surpassed two decades of service, even as demands on our maritime forces continue to grow. Our service members should not be asked to deter and defend 21st-century threats with 20th-century capabilities. President Trump recognizes this point – and so do House Republicans.

The truth is that in some areas, we are no longer preserving an unquestioned advantage – we are working to regain one. This bill helps close those gaps. This bill modernizes our force through investments in next-generation aircraft, hypersonic weapons, autonomous systems, missile defense, cyber capabilities, and the technologies that will define the future battlefield.

It also strengthens our shipbuilding and submarine industrial base, accelerates innovation, expands munitions production, and reinforces the supply chains necessary to sustain military readiness during a prolonged conflict. I am particularly pleased with investments in the E-7 Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, which will help replace the aging E-3 AWACS fleet at Tinker Air Force Base in my district in Oklahoma.

Just as importantly, this bill invests in the men and women who volunteer to wear our nation's uniform. It provides a pay raise for our troops, strengthens support for military health, and ensures our warfighters remain the best trained, best equipped, and best supported fighting force on earth.

The world is becoming more dangerous, not less. The answer cannot be to hope our adversaries slow down. The answer is to ensure America remains unquestionably capable of outmatching them. This legislation ensures sustained, stable funding that advances that critical objective.

I thank Chairman Calvert for crafting a bill that will help ensure America never finishes second in a fight – and that our adversaries continue to understand the cost of challenging us before a conflict ever begins. I also thank Ranking Member McCollum for her work throughout this process, as well as the staff on both sides of the aisle for their diligence and commitment to getting this bill across the finish line. I urge support for this legislation – and with that, I yield back.