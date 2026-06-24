Đurić: Successful Visit to Panama – Serbia Continues to Strengthen Its Global Network of Partnerships

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, stated at the conclusion of his visit to Panama, where he participated in the 56th General Assembly of the Organization of American States and the 31st Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Association of Caribbean States, that Serbia remains committed to strengthening its global network of partnerships in order to safeguard its national interests, preserve its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and advance economic cooperation.

Summarizing the results of the visit, Minister Đurić noted that the past several days had been marked by numerous bilateral meetings and activities aimed at further strengthening Serbia’s international standing. He highlighted that Serbia and Panama had signed an agreement enabling visa-free travel for citizens of both countries, thereby further enhancing the value and international reputation of the Serbian passport. He also noted that an Agreement on Cooperation between the diplomatic academies of the two countries had been signed, emphasizing that Serbia continues to build partnerships with states that respect international law, advocate the peaceful settlement of disputes, and are open to pragmatic cooperation, including participation in the specialized exhibition Expo 2027.

Đurić added that he had also held discussions with representatives of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a country that does not recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo and Metohija and that will participate in Expo 2027. He reiterated that, for Serbia, there are neither small nor large states, stressing that expanding the circle of friends and partners is of exceptional importance for the country’s international positioning, economic development, and overall global influence.

Speaking about developments in Latin America and the Caribbean, Đurić assessed that, despite numerous challenges, the atmosphere in the region today appears more stable than in Europe. He emphasized that this should serve as an incentive for European countries to accelerate processes of consolidation, rapprochement, and reconciliation in light of global security, economic, and technological challenges. According to him, political tensions, the armed conflict in the eastern part of the continent, and the slow pace of the enlargement process are negatively affecting Europe’s global competitiveness.

The Serbian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the results achieved and underscored that Serbia would continue to protect its interests across all meridians, including its efforts regarding Kosovo and Metohija and other national priorities.

He also announced the continuation of his diplomatic engagements in Brazil, noting that this would be the first visit by a Serbian foreign minister to the country in more than 15 years. Đurić described Brazil as one of the world’s largest economies, an important partner that supports Serbia on numerous issues, and a country with considerable potential for further strengthening political, economic, and overall bilateral cooperation.