Pivot Energy Named Finalist in 2026 Ragan Communications CSR Awards

Pivot among six companies recognized as finalists in the Community Affairs category

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivot Energy , a national leading renewable energy provider and independent power producer (IPP), has been recognized as a finalist in the Ragan CSR Awards in the Community Affairs category. The recognition follows Pivot’s recent designation as a Denver Business Journal 2026 Best Places to Work honoree for large businesses.Ragan Communications is the industry leader in providing professional development, training and intelligence to communicators, marketers, HR professionals, and business leaders worldwide. Having delivered trusted news for more than 60 years globally, Ragan honors the organizations, teams and programs making a difference through CSR, ESG, social impact, community relations, and purpose-led communications. The Community Affairs award honors efforts that strengthened relationships, resources or resilience within local or global communities through meaningful engagement and measurable impact.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Community Affairs finalist and to work alongside partners who share our commitment to creating lasting impact,” said Annie Lappé, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Pivot Energy. “This recognition reflects the farmers, community organizations, researchers, and corporate partners who help make this work possible. Together, we're demonstrating that renewable energy projects can create shared value for local communities by generating economic opportunity and advancing land stewardship practices.”Pivot Energy was recognized for its collaborative approach to renewable energy development that creates lasting benefits for local communities. The company develops solar and energy storage projects that generate renewable energy while preserving farmland, supporting local ecosystems and economies, reducing energy costs through community solar programs, and funding local workforce training programs.In 2025, the company expanded agrivoltaic practices across 72 active sites, invested more than $700,000 in community initiatives, and advanced research partnerships that deepen understanding of how renewable energy development and agriculture can thrive together. To date, the company has invested over $2 million into community initiatives.Pivot is committed to fostering a values-driven culture that supports collaboration both internally and externally. By embedding community engagement throughout the development process, the company empowers its employees to contribute to projects that deliver long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits.Explore the Full ListTo see the complete 2026 Ragan CSR Awards list and company profiles, visit: https://www.ragan.com/awards/events/corporate-social-responsibility-awards-2026/ About Pivot EnergyFounded in 2009, Pivot Energy is a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates solar and energy storage projects. Pivot delivers renewable energy solutions that strengthen local economies, create jobs, and provide affordable, reliable power for businesses and communities across the U.S. As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot combines purpose and performance to ensure every project generates meaningful economic and social value. Pivot is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

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