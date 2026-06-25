New Websites Serve the American Concrete Silo Construction Industry

Insights into jumpform, slipform and alternative methods for concrete silo design, construction, inspection, maintenance, repair and safety.

Our goal is to provide facility managers with a trusted source for concrete silo expertise, cleaning, and more.” — Dennis Blauser

MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Marietta Group, parent company of Marietta Silos, LLC, USA Silo Service, Inc., and Marietta Inspection Services, has announced the launch of two new websites detailing its specialized services in jumpform and slipform concrete silo design, construction, cleaning, inspection, repair, and maintenance. The new websites provide case histories, webinars, best practices and technical information for industrial facility owners, engineering firms, general contractors, and material storage companies.Marietta Silos, LLC is an industry leader in jumpform and slipform construction methods, long recognized as efficient techniques for building tall, monolithic concrete structures such as silos, storage bins, towers, domes, and industrial process facilities. These methods enable faster project execution, improved structural integrity, and enhanced long-term performance when properly designed and maintained.The new website highlights a full range of services, including:• Jumpform and climbing-form construction solutions• Slipform concrete silo design and engineering• New silo construction and expansion projects• Concrete silo inspection and condition assessments• Silo and dome cleaning and material removal services• Structural repairs and rehabilitation• Crack repair and waterproofing• Coating and corrosion protection systems• Preventive maintenance programs• Emergency repair and restoration services"Our goal is to provide facility managers and operators with a trusted source for specialized concrete silo expertise," said President and CEO Dennis Blauser of the Marietta Group. "Whether a customer is planning a new storage structure, seeking a planned or unplanned inspection, evaluating an aging facility, or considering professional cleaning and maintenance services, the new website delivers the information and resources needed to make informed decisions for safe, reliable solutions."A related division of The Marietta Group, USA Silo Service, Inc., provides detailed service information, project galleries, industry insights, technical resources, and convenient contact options for requesting consultations, inspections, and project estimates. Visitors will also find educational content on best practices for concrete silo maintenance, structural integrity management, and lifecycle planning to help facility owners maximize asset performance and longevity.Both websites represent an important step in expanding access to specialized knowledge within an industry where experience, safety, and technical expertise are critical to OSHA compliance and project success.For more information, visit www.mariettasilos.com or www.usasilos.com ________________________________________About the Marietta GroupThe Marietta Group traces its origins to 1916 and specializes in jump form, slipform and alternative concrete construction services, providing design, engineering, construction, cleaning, inspection, repair, and maintenance for concrete silos, storage facilities, domes, industrial structures, and other specialized concrete assets. Committed to safety, quality, and long-term performance, the company serves clients across the United States.

Marietta Silos, LLC, Part of the Marietta Group, including USA Silo Services, Inc.

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