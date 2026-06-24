Governor Wes Moore Signs Historic Sister-State Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Liberia

Updated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today signed a historic Sister-State Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Liberia, establishing the first formal sister-state relationship between a U.S. state and the West African nation. Today's signing reflects a shared commitment between Maryland and the Republic of Liberia to transform historic connections into modern partnerships that create opportunity, foster innovation, and strengthen ties between communities.

“Liberia and Maryland share a history that is unique, complex, and ties our state and nation together,” said Gov. Moore. “Today, we channel our shared history into a forward-looking framework — one designed to create opportunity, deepen cooperation, and strengthen the bonds between our communities for generations to come. This agreement reflects years of relationship-building, the dedication of community leaders, and the enduring contributions of Liberian Americans who have long understood the potential of this partnership.”

The agreement marks a new chapter in a relationship rooted in nearly two centuries of shared history. In the 1830s, Maryland established the Maryland Colony in Africa along Liberia's southeastern coast. The colony later became the independent Republic of Maryland before joining the Republic of Liberia in 1857. Today, that legacy remains visible in Liberia's Maryland County, whose name reflects its historic ties to the State of Maryland.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks a historic new chapter in the longstanding relationship between the Republic of Liberia and the State of Maryland—a relationship rooted in nearly two centuries of shared history, friendship, and enduring people-to-people ties” said Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the United States of America Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh. “Building upon the successful Sister-State partnership involving Maryland State, Bong County, and Maryland County, this Agreement establishes a forward-looking framework for cooperation in trade, investment, education, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and human capital development. It reflects our shared commitment to creating new opportunities for prosperity and sustainable development for the benefit of our peoples. The Government of Liberia highly values this landmark partnership and looks forward to working closely with the State of Maryland to deepen our cooperation and strengthen the bonds that unite us.”

This new state-to-nation partnership builds upon Maryland's existing relationships with Liberia. In 2007, Maryland established sister-state agreements with Liberia's Bong County and Maryland County, laying the foundation for educational, cultural, and economic exchanges that have strengthened connections between Marylanders and Liberians for nearly two decades. This new Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for cooperation in trade and investment, workforce development, education, agriculture, tourism, public administration, and cultural exchange.

"The bonds between Liberia and Maryland are unique and deeply rooted in history," said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dean of the Cabinet of the Republic of Liberia, Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti. "This agreement elevates that relationship to a new level and creates opportunities for meaningful collaboration that will benefit our people, institutions, and economies. We are proud to embark on this new horizon with Governor Moore and the State of Maryland."

"For years, Maryland's partnerships with Bong County and Maryland County have demonstrated the value of international engagement at the local level," said Secretary of State Susan C. Lee. "Now as we elevate to the national level, this groundbreaking agreement with the Republic of Liberia demonstrates the true partnership between the skilled members of my Maryland team and the leadership of the Embassy of Liberia. We have designed this MOU to expand our collaborations, establishing a framework for broader cooperation across sectors. This is a natural evolution of a relationship that has deep historical roots and tremendous potential for the future. We are proud to establish the first sister-state relationship with Liberia and look forward to expanding opportunities for collaboration and exchange."

"For Liberian Americans, today is a moment of pride and possibility," said Former State Senator Michael Bowen Mitchell. "Our families, cultures, and histories connect Maryland and Liberia in profound ways. This agreement recognizes those bonds and creates new opportunities for future generations to build on them through business, education, and cultural exchange. Governor Moore is sending a powerful message that our connections matter and that our communities have an important role to play in shaping the future."

The Maryland–Liberia Memorandum of Understanding joins a longstanding tradition of international engagement through the Maryland Sister States Program, administered by the Office of the Secretary of State and established in 1979. The program fosters partnerships between Maryland and jurisdictions around the world to promote cultural understanding, educational exchange, economic development, and citizen diplomacy.

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