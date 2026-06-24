HEAL™ 2026 Set to Bring Wound Care Leaders and Innovative Education to Louisville

HEAL Conference Logo with Louisville Skyline

Uniting top clinicians, cutting‑edge research, and practical strategies to advance healing outcomes and transform patient care

KOKOMO, IN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare professionals from across the country will gather in Louisville this fall as the HEAL™ Conference (Hands-On • Education • Advancement • Leadership) returns for its second year, delivering two and a half days of practical education, hands-on experiences, and collaboration designed to advance patient care.Presented by the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy(NAWCO), HEAL 2026 builds upon the momentum of its successful inaugural event, which attracted more than 630 attendees and featured a sold-out exhibit hall. The conference has quickly become a destination for clinicians seeking evidence-based education and meaningful opportunities to connect with peers and industry leaders.Unlike traditional conferences, HEAL places a strong emphasis on interactive learning and real-world application. Attendees will have access to nationally recognized speakers, innovative technologies, and expanded hands-on workshops focused on improving outcomes and enhancing clinical practice."HEAL was created to provide healthcare professionals with more than just information—we wanted to create an experience," said Cindy Broadus, Executive Director. "Our goal is to equip clinicians with practical tools, foster collaboration, and inspire innovation that ultimately benefits the patients they serve."HEAL 2026 will feature:• Nationally recognized faculty and thought leaders• Hands-on workshops and interactive educational sessions• Up to 20 CE hours and 16 CME credits• The latest advancements in products and healthcare technology• Networking opportunities with clinicians and industry experts from across the countryIn addition to educational programming, attendees will have the opportunity to explore products and services from leading healthcare companies in a highly interactive exhibit hall designed to encourage engagement and collaboration.As healthcare continues to evolve, HEAL remains committed to providing clinicians with education that is practical, relevant, and immediately applicable in practice.HEAL™ 2026September 14–16, 2026The Galt House Hotel- Louisville, KentuckyFor registration, exhibitor opportunities, and conference information, visit www.nawcoheal.org About HEAL™HEAL™ (Hands-On • Education • Advancement • Leadership) is an annual conference presented by the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy(NAWCO). Through innovative education and hands-on experiences, HEAL brings together healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing patient care and improving outcomes.Media ContactNAWCOinfo@nawccb.org

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