EcoTech Marine Honored with Reef2Reef “Industry Best of the Best” Award

EcoTech Marine is honored to be chosen as the Best Flow and Circulation Brand in the Reef2Reef "Industry Best of the Best" Awards for its VorTech and Vectra aquarium pumps. The whole team at EcoTech Marine is grateful to all of the aquarists who chose it as Best Flow and Circulation Brand. EcoTech products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America at its Bethlehem, Pennsylvania facility. A machine at EcoTech Marine works on Versa dosing pumps at the company's Pennsylvania facility

Community recognition reflects more than two decades of innovation and a shared passion for reef aquariums.

It's been a privilege to spend the last two decades designing products for a community that's so engaged with us. To receive this recognition from reefers themselves is meaningful to us.” — Justin Lawyer, co-founder of EcoTech Marine

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoTech Marine is honored to be named the Best Flow and Circulation Brand in Reef2Reef’s “Industry Best of the Best” Awards, a recognition determined through nominations and voting by the reefing community.Reef2Reef, the foremost online community for reef aquarium discussion and collaboration, connects thousands of reefkeepers worldwide. Reef2Reef provides a friendly environment where reefing enthusiasts can learn, share and grow their knowledge of saltwater aquarium keeping.According to Reef2Reef, the Industry Best of the Best Awards were created to “recognize the products, brands, and companies reef hobbyists trust most.” The Best Flow and Circulation Brand Award is chosen among water-moving equipment that includes aquarium pumps, powerheads and wavemakers.EcoTech Marine has been a leader in aquarium water movement for more than twenty years. For the team at EcoTech Marine, being chosen by fellow reefers is especially meaningful."When we started EcoTech Marine, we were a group of passionate reef hobbyists and engineering students who believed we could build better solutions for reef aquariums," said Justin Lawyer, co-founder of EcoTech Marine. "It's been a privilege to spend the last two decades designing products for a community that is so engaged with us. To receive this recognition from reefers themselves is meaningful to us. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, shared their ideas and feedback, and trusted us over the years."From its early days, EcoTech has proudly combined American engineering and manufacturing with a focus on creating innovative products that help build healthier, more successful aquariums. What started with a small group of founders has grown into a team that continues to design, engineer, manufacture, service and support products from its Pennsylvania-based facility, where many of the people behind the brand are aquarists themselves.Its commitment to innovation has shaped some of the brand’s most recognized equipment, including the award-winning VorTech, Vectra, and Versa pump families and industry-leading Radion LED lighting. Designed to create ideal conditions that animals need to thrive, these products have evolved over the years through continuous engineering and the real-world experiences of the people who rely on them every day.Over the years, local fish stores have played an important role in that story, introducing generations of aquarists to EcoTech Marine products. EcoTech remains grateful for the partnership and support of retailers throughout the reefing community. EcoTech has remained committed to pushing the boundaries of aquarium technology while continually refining its products through the feedback and experiences of partner stores and aquarists.That focus extends beyond home aquariums as well. EcoTech Marine takes pride in knowing its products are used by coral aquaculture facilities, public aquariums, and researchers whose work is helping advance our understanding and stewardship of reef ecosystems. From coral propagation and captive spawning to conservation initiatives, the company is honored to support organizations and individuals whose efforts help protect and strengthen the future of natural reefs.EcoTech Marine is grateful to Reef2Reef for fostering a community where reefkeepers can share ideas and experiences, and to everyone who participated in this year's Industry Best of the Best Awards. Receiving this recognition from the community itself is both humbling and an inspiration to continue innovating.About EcoTech MarineFounded by aquarists and engineers in Pennsylvania, EcoTech Marine designs, engineers, and manufactures innovative aquarium equipment in the United States. For more than two decades, EcoTech has created cutting-edge aquarium technology that supports saltwater and freshwater aquarists around the world. From home aquariums and local fish stores to coral farms, research facilities, and public aquariums, EcoTech products help support some of the most passionate people and ambitious projects in the reef aquarium community. Its family of products includes VorTech, Vectra, and Versa pumps; Radion LED lighting; and the Mobius control platform.About Aperture Aperture Pet & Life is a manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of products and solutions for the aquatics industry. Through its brands— AquaIllumination , AquaReady, EcoTech Marine, HelloReef and Neptune Systems—and its educational platforms, Aperture supports aquarists around the world in building and maintaining successful aquariums through best-in-class products, expert guidance, and a commitment to responsible animal care and sustainable practices.For more information or media inquiries, contact:

EcoTech Marine is proud to design, engineer and manufacturer its products in America since its founding in Pennsylvania over 20 years ago.

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