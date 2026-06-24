Attacks on Critical Public Safety & Transparency Laws

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, "With our civil rights under attack and our immigrant neighbors facing unprecedented threats from the Trump Administration, I'm proud that New York is stepping up with some of the strongest protections in the nation. State and local law enforcement are here to keep our communities safe — not to act as foot soldiers for Trump's agenda. I'm grateful to our Attorney General and Governor for their defense of these laws and our entire immigration protection package that will keep our state safe, fair and welcoming to all."

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “New York's legislation exists to protect the rights of New Yorkers and preserve public safety, not to serve the federal government's deportation agenda. The Trump Administration's effort to nullify our state laws reflects a fundamental disrespect for this state and its people's right to self-governance.Local law enforcement belongs in our communities, focused on local crime. Federal agents operating on New York soil must do so transparently and without masks. These are basic principles of accountability. I commend Governor Hochul and Attorney General James for standing firm in defense of New York's sovereignty and values. We will not cede that ground.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said,"I applaud Governor Hochul and Attorney General James for standing up to the Trump Administration’s attempt to undermine New York’s authority to protect its residents. No one is above transparency, and no law enforcement officer, local, state, or federal, should be permitted to operate in the shadows while carrying out public duties. This law was written to stand up to constitutional muster, and this case will set the new precedent across the nation."

Long Island Hispanic Bar Association President Maribel Gomez said, “The Long Island Hispanic Bar Association recognizes that law enforcement officers often perform difficult and many times dangerous work. However, when a person’s liberty and constitutional rights are at stake, such as during a law enforcement interaction, the public has a right to know who is exercising authority over them. We thank Governor Hochul for standing with New York’s immigrant communities at a time when so many are living with uncertainty and fear as a result of sweeping immigration enforcement. Her efforts to protect transparency and accountability help ensure that all New Yorkers are treated fairly and with respect.”

Hispanic Federation President and CEO Frankie Miranda said, “For over a year and a half, we have seen the havoc that federal agents have caused on communities across the country — empty classrooms, small businesses permanently closed and parents torn away from their children. The slew of enacted immigration protections passed through the New York State budget was essential in preventing unconstitutional, harmful federal actions that hurt everyone, regardless of immigration status. The Hispanic Federation commends Governor Hochul and Attorney General James for continuing to stand up against this egregious federal overreach and working to keep New Yorkers safe.”