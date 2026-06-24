Intersection Improvement on MD 650/New Hampshire Ave & MD 320, Prince George's Cty

(June 24, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin construction on a new traffic signal on MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) and the MD 320 (Piney Branch Road) intersection in Prince George’s County on June 26 with completion expected by late July, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect a left-lane closure from northbound MD 650 to westbound MD 320 Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the daytime closure, drivers will be detoured onto the outer loop of I-495 (Capital Beltway) and back onto MD 650. The right lane on southbound MD 650 is now a marked as “Right Turn Only” to go onto westbound MD 320. The left-turn lane is expected to be closed for 2-3 weeks.

Crews will install “Signal Ahead” identification beacons along MD 650 prior to the intersection, upgrade signage and apply new pavement markings.

J. Villa Construction of Jessup will use temporary traffic signs, barrels and cones to guide motorists through the work zone. Customers may contact the District 3 Office at 301-513-7300 or 800-749-0737 for additional information.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to be alert, focused and aware of reduced speed limits and different driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety ​initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.