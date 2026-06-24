Improving Pavement Along I-495/I-95, Prince George's Cty Next Week

(June 24, 2026) –The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin milling and paving a section of I-95/I-495 (Capital Beltway) between MD 214 (Central Avenue) and MD 4 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in Prince George’s County starting Monday night, June 29. Crews will begin the pavement improvement project on northbound (outer loop) of the Capital Beltway in the project limits. The project is expected to be completed by late summer, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect single-, double- and triple-lane closures overnight Sundays through Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Closing three travel lanes will provide a buffer between the paved area and the open travel lane and helps ensure the safety of crews working overnight. Planning for additional travel time is strongly encouraged. Once work is complete, motorists will have an improved ride quality and a smoother riding experience on I-495/I-95.

The State Highway Administration is aware that pavement paving projects cause delays but preserving the pavement system will ensure a safe and reliable highway network. Drivers are asked to stay alert and focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.



This project is consistent with SHA’s Serious About Safety ​initiative, a department-wide approach to advance safety goals and save lives. Customers who have questions may contact the District 3 Office at 301-513-7300 or toll-free at 1-800-749-0737.​