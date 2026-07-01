WPR announces premiere of ‘The Lee Rayburn Show’ on July 6

Lee Rayburn the host "The Lee Rayburn Show"

Lee Rayburn to host WPR’s popular midday call-in program Monday through Thursday, with Jill Nadeau hosting ‘Garden Talk’ on Fridays

I’m excited and honored to continue to bring experts and the audience together, exploring questions big and small, sharing useful advice and discovering new ideas every day.” — Lee Rayburn

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) will launch “The Lee Rayburn Show” on July 6, beginning a new chapter for WPR’s longtime midday call-in program following host Larry Meiller’s retirement June 30. Rayburn will host Mondays through Thursdays, while Jill Nadeau will lead “Garden Talk” on Fridays.

The program features expert guests, practical advice and conversations on topics ranging from the outdoors, technology and books to home improvement, consumer issues and more. Rayburn, with his guests and callers will explore questions big and small, share useful information and help listeners make the most of everyday life.

Longtime executive producer Jill Nadeau will host “Garden Talk,” WPR’s weekly show for Wisconsin gardeners, on Fridays.

Rayburn and Nadeau are familiar voices to listeners. Both have worked alongside Meiller for years, filled in as hosts and helped shape the program and its relationship with audiences across Wisconsin.

”I’m excited and honored to continue to bring experts and the audience together, exploring questions big and small, sharing useful advice and discovering new ideas every day,” said Rayburn.

Rayburn began his radio career in Wisconsin after graduating from UW–Madison, and spent more than two decades producing and hosting talk programs around the country before joining WPR in 2019. Listeners know him for his curiosity, humor and ability to connect with callers and experts across a wide range of subjects.

Nadeau will host the Friday “Garden Talk,” one of WPR’s most popular shows. A lifelong gardener who grew up on a farm, she plans to introduce new guests while continuing to feature the established expertise and practical advice listeners value.

“I’ve been gardening all my life,” Nadeau said. “But like our listeners and our guests, I’m always learning something new.”

“The Lee Rayburn Show” will air on WPR News from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. “Garden Talk” will air from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays with an encore broadcast Saturday mornings from 5-7 a.m..

Both programs will also be available to stream live and on demand at WPR.org, in the WPR app and be available as podcasts.

About WPR and PBS Wisconsin

Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) and PBS Wisconsin are services of UW–Madison’s Wisconsin Public Media division and the Educational Communications Board. Together, they serve communities statewide through trusted journalism and Wisconsin storytelling, educational resources and lifelong learning, music and cultural programming – on air, online, and in person through live events, freely accessible to all and powered by community support. wpr.org | pbswisconsin.org

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