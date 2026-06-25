River Landing Shops & Residences Named Two-Time Best Shopping Destination by Miami New Times Best of Miami Readers' Poll

Credit: River Landing Shops & Residences

Waterfront mixed-use destination voted favorite by Miami-Dade readers in 2025 and 2026

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami New Times readers have named River Landing Shops & Residences the "Best Shopping Destination" in Miami for the second year in a row. River Landing is where everyone is welcomed, whether stopping by to shop, enjoy a meal, take care of errands, work, or simply relax and spend time with family and friends. With everything located under one roof, along with a walkable waterfront riverwalk, River Landing offers an easy and inviting experience unlike anywhere else in Miami. Come see why River Landing receives this consecutive honor from the publication's annual Best of Miami poll, in which Miami-Dade residents vote for the city's top businesses, restaurants, and destinations.

The ‘Best of Miami’ win follows back-to-back honors in the Miami Herald's Miami-Dade Favorites readers' poll, reinforcing River Landing's standing as a community anchor along the Miami River. Residents and visitors alike have embraced the destination's combination of waterfront dining, everyday retail, and modern apartment living. Located just west of downtown Miami and steps from the Health District, the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development drew 6.9 million visitors in 2025 and has created more than 1,295 jobs in Miami-Dade County since opening.

“Being voted Miami's favorite shopping destination for a second straight year is truly significant to our entire team,” said Coralee Penabad, Co-Principal of Urban-X Group, the developer behind River Landing. “When we designed River Landing, the priority was to establish a community space first, where everyone feels welcome and can comfortably spend time along the Miami River. Whether our visitors are shopping, dining, working, exercising, taking care of everyday errands or simply relaxing with family and friends. This award confirms that Miami has embraced the experience we set out to create.”

River Landing's recognition extended beyond the property itself, with tenant Ceci Spa Hair Nails earning “Best Salon” in the same Readers' Poll. The additional win underscores the strength of the tenant mix that has become part of River Landing's identity.

Now 96% leased in both residential and retail, River Landing spans more than 345,000 square feet of retail space anchored by Publix, Hobby Lobby, Chick-fil-A, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, and T.J. Maxx. Beyond its retail anchors, the destination offers a strong mix of wellness tenants, including Planet Fitness, Posh Life Pilates, Midway Sports with a golf simulator, Bamboo Massage, MYIVSpa and CKO Boxing, among other health and wellness-focused businesses.

River Landing also continues to expand its dining offerings, with restaurants including Elia on the River, which ranks among the top waterfront restaurants in Miami according to both Miami New Times and Time Out Miami, Tanuki, Ficelle Boulangerie & Patisserie and Le Bistro by Ficelle. The destination is set to welcome BLU, a New York-based restaurant, scheduled to open in 2027.

The development’s 528 market-rate apartments offer residents immediate access to this retail and dining mix, along with river views and 850 feet of landscaped public riverwalk. Its open-air design seamlessly connects indoor retail with outdoor waterfront spaces, creating a walkable environment that distinguishes it from traditional enclosed malls.

“Opening this portion of the Miami River to provide greater access to the waterfront for both residents and visitors was central to our vision for River Landing,” said Andrew Hellinger, Co-Principal of Urban-X Group. “Seeing Miami embrace River Landing over the past few years has been incredibly rewarding, and we remain focused on continuing to evolve the experience to strengthen that connection.”

River Landing is one of the few Miami destinations reachable by car, Metrorail, bike, and boat, with 800 linear feet of riverwalk and docks along the Miami River, more than 2,000 parking spaces, and direct connections to major highways. For those who have yet to experience River Landing, the back-to-back win offers a compelling invitation to discover what New Times readers already know along the Miami River.

River Landing is owned by Toronto-based H&R REIT and was developed by Urban-X Group.

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About River Landing Shops & Residences

River Landing Shops & Residences is a premier waterfront shopping center in Miami, offering a dynamic mix of retail, dining, office, and residential experiences along the scenic Miami River. Developed by Urban-X Group, River Landing is located just west of Downtown and steps from the Health District. It is one of the only shopping destinations in Miami accessible by car, train, bike, and boat. This open-air shopping mall features more than 345,000 square feet of retail space, with a mix of national brands and local favorites, as well as riverfront restaurants and a 25-foot-wide public riverwalk. River Landing also includes over 500 modern apartments and Class A office space, making it a vibrant, mixed-use destination in the heart of the city.

Established as one of the best places to shop and eat in Miami, a top spot for Miami riverfront dining, and a vibrant shopping destination near the airport and downtown, River Landing offers an unmatched indoor-outdoor experience that blends commerce, community, and culture. For more information, visit www.riverlandingmiami.com or follow us on social media @RiverLandingMiami.

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