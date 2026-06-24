America's Top-Ranked Amphitheater Headlines Summer Events on Florida's Historic Coast

Pedro Menedez, founder of St. Augustine, Florida, arrived on September 8, 1565 A St. Augusitne 4th of July tradition includes a patriotic musical performance in the Plaza se La Constitucion. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre ranked No. 1 in the United States and No. 2 in the world in Pollstar Magazine's 2026 Top 50 Amphitheaters Report The 42nd Annual Bridge of Lions 5K begins at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and crossing the iconic Bridge of Lions.

After July 4, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Enters Its Best-Kept Travel Season, Featuring Live Music, Sports Events and Cultural Heritage

Our summer events calendar, combined with a lively yet less-crowded historic district, makes this an ideal time to explore the history, culture and natural beauty of Florida's Historic Coast.” — Susan Phillips, President & CEO St. Johns County VCB

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer on Florida's Historic Coast is packed with opportunities to experience live music at the nation's top-ranked outdoor amphitheater, run through centuries of history, and enjoy 42 miles of pristine Atlantic coastline."Just after our big July 4 celebration is our secret season," shares Susan Phillips, President and CEO of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. "Our summer events calendar, combined with a lively yet less-crowded historic district, makes this an ideal time to explore the history, culture and natural beauty of Florida's Historic Coast."Live music takes center stage throughout the season. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre , recently ranked No. 1 in the United States and No. 2 in the world in Pollstar Magazine's 2026 Top 50 Amphitheaters Report, and the newly renovated Ponte Vedra Concert Hall offer a full lineup of acclaimed performers. Upcoming shows include Lord Huron, The Black Keys, and The Fray with Dashboard Confessional at The Amp, while The FIXX and Come From Away are among the featured performances in Ponte Vedra Beach.Additional summer entertainment includes the Jazz at Jazz at The Excelsior Summer Concert Series, featuring performances by Akia Uwanda, Marcus Click, and Longineu Parsons II. St. Augustine's Free Concerts in The Plaza take place Thursday evenings through Labor Day, while the popular Music & Art by the Sea concert series brings live music to St. Augustine Beach every Wednesday evening through September.For a uniquely coastal experience, Florida Water Tours' Reggae Sunset Cruise sails Sunday evenings through August, featuring classic and contemporary reggae music from local DJ Raggamuffin, refreshing beverages, and sunset views along the water.Summer sports enthusiasts can participate in or watch two signature events. The 42nd Annual Bridge of Lions 5K takes place July 11, beginning at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and crossing the iconic Bridge of Lions. Then, August 14–16, the Florida Skimboarding Pro/Am Tournament returns to Vilano Beach, attracting competitors from more than 75 beaches worldwide to compete in one of the sport's premier events.As the nation's oldest city, St. Augustine also offers a rich lineup of cultural and historical experiences. The free St. Augustine and the Birth of America walking tour, presented by St. Augustine City Walks Food & Wine Tours, is offered on Saturdays in July and explores the city's often-overlooked role in early American history.The city will also commemorate its heritage during the 461st Anniversary Founder's Day Celebration on September 5, honoring the arrival of Spanish Admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés in 1565. The celebration includes a reenactment of the historic landing at Mission Nombre de Dios, followed by a commemorative Catholic Mass recognizing the first documented Catholic Mass in what is now the United States.On August 1, Hastings' The Venue hosts The Gathering Table: A Seasonal Dinner Experience, celebrating the region's agricultural heritage. Chef Sebastian Sikora will present a multi-course dinner inspired by seasonal ingredients and local flavors, creating an evening that highlights the area's farm-to-table traditions and community spirit.From world-class concerts and sporting events to historic commemorations and culinary experiences, Florida's Historic Coast offers visitors countless reasons to discover its best-kept season.For a complete calendar of summer events, visit www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

St. Augustine Amphitheatre Must Do Experience

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