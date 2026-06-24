Hoskins, Fellow Democrats Call on Hall to Take Up MI Voting Rights Act

Hoskins, Fellow Democratic Lawmakers Uplift Reintroduction of MI Voting Rights Act, Call on Hall to Take Up Bills

Members of the MLBC and fellow Democratic lawmakers stand together at the Pass the MI Voting Rights Act Press Conference on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at the Anderson House Office Building in Lansing.

Joint Press Release

LANSING, Mich., June 24, 2026 — State Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) hosted a press conference yesterday along with fellow Democratic lawmakers. Together, they called on House Speaker Matt Hall to take up the reintroduction of the MI Voting Rights Act — House Bills 5969–5972 and companion bills Senate Bills 961–964.

“The Michigan Voting Rights Act affirms that Black, Brown, and other historically marginalized communities must not be discriminated against for exercising their right to vote. It is difficult to emphasize how important this is. Voting is the means by which people participate in the decisions that govern their lives. It shapes how schools are funded, how housing is developed, and how healthcare is delivered. The right to vote without discrimination must be protected,” said state Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield).

“Every eligible Michigander deserves a democracy that works for them. Voters expect lawmakers to protect and strengthen our institutions, not allow important reforms to stall. Advancing this legislation is an opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to transparent, accountable and inclusive government for all,” said state Rep. Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit).

The legislation would help ensure every eligible Michigander can fully and fairly exercise their fundamental right to vote, following escalating right-wing efforts nationwide to restrict access to the ballot box. In Louisiana v. Callais, the U.S. Supreme Court weakened Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act, a key protection against racial vote dilution and discriminatory redistricting. Since then, states, including Tennessee and Alabama, have advanced maps that reduce the political influence of Black and other minority communities. With the Voting Rights Act of 1965 gravely weakened, the lawmakers argue states must step in to protect equal access to the ballot and ensure voters can elect representatives of their choice.



“We needed the federal Voting Rights Act to protect African Americans’ right to vote. With those federal protections now effectively gone, the responsibility falls to states to act. This is why we need to pass the Michigan Voting Rights Act now. We must protect African American and other minority voters from discriminatory practices that dilute political power, including racial gerrymandering,” said state Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips (D-Detroit).

The Voting Rights Act, House Bills 5969–5972 and companion bills Senate Bills 961–964, is designed to strengthen Michigan’s election protections, expand voter accessibility and ensure local election officials comply with state law. Specifically, the act would:

Prohibit voter denial, dilution and suppression and create legal remedies for violations.

Establish a nonpartisan and transparent voting rights institute and database to provide centralized research, training and public information on voting systems and election administration.

Expand language access requirements for election-related materials to ensure all eligible minority communities have equal access to the voting process.

Strengthen and clarify protections for voters with disabilities and voters who require assistance casting a ballot.

“Michigan needs its own Voting Rights Act because voting is a fundamental right, not a privilege that can be taken away by political whim. We’ve seen states like Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama advance policies that make it harder for people to make their voices heard. We have a responsibility to ensure every eligible Michigander can vote freely, fairly and without discrimination,” said state Rep. Veronica Paiz (D-Harper Woods).

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