New Haven Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (X3)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Case: 26B5002674

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2026 at 1236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Vermont Route 17

TOWN/STATE: New Haven, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions of Release (X3)

ACCUSED: David B. Ambrose

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 23rd, 2026, at approximately 1236 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation near the intersection of US Route 7 and Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as David B. Ambrose (60) of Shoreham, Vermont. Ambrose was found to be in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release.

Ambrose was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Ambrose was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 24th, 2026, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.