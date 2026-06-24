Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,085 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (X3)


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE               

 

NEWS RELEASE

Case: 26B5002674

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2026 at 1236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Vermont Route 17

TOWN/STATE: New Haven, Vermont

 

VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions of Release (X3)

 

ACCUSED: David B. Ambrose

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 23rd, 2026, at approximately 1236 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation near the intersection of US Route 7 and Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as David B. Ambrose (60) of Shoreham, Vermont. Ambrose was found to be in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release.

 

Ambrose was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Ambrose was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 24th, 2026, at 1230 hours.      

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2026 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (X3)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.