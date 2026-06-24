New Haven Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (X3)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Case: 26B5002674
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2026 at 1236 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Vermont Route 17
TOWN/STATE: New Haven, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions of Release (X3)
ACCUSED: David B. Ambrose
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 23rd, 2026, at approximately 1236 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation near the intersection of US Route 7 and Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as David B. Ambrose (60) of Shoreham, Vermont. Ambrose was found to be in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release.
Ambrose was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Ambrose was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 24th, 2026, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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