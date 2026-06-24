Mayor Brett Smiley and FirstWorks Announce First Performers for PVDFest 2026 

Big Freedia to Headline Providence’s Signature Arts Festival

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Brett P. Smiley, Councilman Juan Pichardo, and the Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with founding producing partner FirstWorks, today announced the first performers for PVDFest 2026, the City’s signature celebration of art, culture and community. This year’s festival will take place on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19 in Downtown Providence, transforming the Creative Capital into a vibrant showcase of music, performance, food, visual art and cultural experiences.

Additionally, a special PVDFest Spotlight will take place at the PVD FanZone at Station Park on Saturday, June 27 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm, bringing together elements from these two signature events for the first time. September’s PVDFest location will be on its traditional footprint, spanning Providence’s Downtown core, including Kennedy Plaza, the Providence Rink, Burnside Park, and extending down the streets surrounding City Hall.

Leading the first wave of announced performers is internationally acclaimed artist and New Orleans cultural icon Big Freedia, whose electrifying performances and pioneering influence have made her the undisputed Queen of Bounce. Known for her high-energy live shows and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, Big Freedia will bring her unmistakable sound and infectious spirit to the heart of Downtown Providence for what promises to be one of the festival’s most anticipated performances. Big Freedia will perform on the PVDFest Main Stage on Saturday, September 19 at 8:30 pm.

“We’re excited to welcome Big Freedia to Providence and to share this first look at what promises to be another incredible PVDFest,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “PVDFest celebrates the creativity, diversity and artistic energy that define our city, while bringing neighbors and visitors together to experience everything that makes Providence special. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to sharing much more in the months ahead.”

Additional performers announced today include Grammy Award-winning Fox Point native Butch Tavares, whose legendary career has helped shape the sound of American R&B and soul music, and La Excelencia, the internationally celebrated salsa orchestra whose hard-driving salsa dura, explosive brass and socially charged sound have earned them a reputation as one of the most electrifying live bands in contemporary Latin music.

Festivalgoers will get a preview of this year’s PVDFest on Saturday, June 27, at the PVDFest Spotlight Presented by WM, taking place at the PVD FanZone at Station Park from 3:00 pm. to 7:00 pm. The special showcase will feature live music, interactive experiences, and performances that highlight the creativity and energy audiences can expect when PVDFest returns to Downtown Providence this September. Highlights include entertainment from Juice FM at 3:00 pm followed by a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Butch Taveras at 4:00 pm., sweet treats from Gather Ice Cream, where attendees can sample and help name a new PVDFest-inspired signature flavor, and opportunities to connect with WM partners to learn more about recycling, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through engaging hands-on activities.

Fans can make a full evening of it by enjoying FIFA World Cup watch parties at the FanZone, including:

Croatia v Ghana at 5:00 pm

Colombia v Portugal at 7:30 pm

Jordan v Argentina at 10:00 pm

“PVDFest has always been about bringing together world-class talent, local artists and community partners to create a festival experience that is uniquely Providence,” said Joe Wilson Jr., Director of Art, Culture and Tourism. “Big Freedia, Butch Tavares and La Excelencia represent the kind of dynamic, cross-cultural programming audiences can expect this year, and we’re excited to continue unveiling more of what we have planned.”

“PVDFest lifts up the many cultures, communities and creative voices that make Providence extraordinary, and FirstWorks is proud to continue our partnership with the City of Providence as a founding producer of this iconic festival,” said Kathleen Pletcher, Executive Artistic Director and Founder of FirstWorks. “Festivals are at the heart of FirstWorks because they strengthen our social fabric, deepen our understanding of one another, and create joyful experiences of discovery — bringing bold global artists and homegrown brilliance together in the heart of the city.”

PVDFest organizers also announced the 2026 PVDFest Grand Marshals, three individuals whose contributions to music, education and community leadership have helped shape Providence’s cultural identity. This year’s honorees are Grammy Award-winning musician Butch Tavares, a Fox Point native whose extraordinary career has left a lasting mark on American music; Rommel Montes de Oca, a longtime cultural leader and event producer whose work has helped shape Providence’s arts and music scene for more than two decades through major community events and cultural initiatives like Sound Session and the Waterplace Park Concert Series; and Danielle Lucini, music teacher at Mount Pleasant High School and 2026 PPSD Teacher of the Year, whose dedication to arts education has inspired generations of Providence students. The Grand Marshals will be recognized during festival programming throughout the weekend as the City celebrates their contributions to the Creative Capital.

“Providence’s PVDFest is internationally recognized, celebrating diverse cultures and bringing the city together in unity to honor pride, community development, heritage, and family,” said President Pro Tempore Juan M. Pichardo (Ward 9). “It embodies what it truly means for people to come together as one while embracing the essence of their own identity, self-expression, and the vibrancy of music.”

PVDFest organizers also unveiled the winner of the official PVDFest 2026 x Boston Globe Rhode Island poster art contest, Rebecca Pry, whose artwork was selected from a pool of 40 original entries. Pry is a Providence-based artist and 2013 RISD graduate whose vibrant and fun illustrations can be found in books from major and independent publishing houses, on large-scale murals for commercial, corporate, and residential spaces; branding for corporate and small business identities; and surface and product design for home goods and apparel. Today’s announcement represents only a preview of the programming planned for PVDFest 2026. Additional music performances, art installations, food vendors, cultural activations and community partnerships will be announced throughout the summer.

For festival updates, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer information and more, visit PVDFest.com.

PVDFest is made possible with support from the City of Providence, Providence City Council, Providence Tourism Council, WM, Boston Globe Rhode Island, iHeartMedia Providence, ProvPort, Waterson Terminal Services LLC, WPRI, Citizens, Dimeo Construction Company, Delta Dental of Rhode Island, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, Stifel, America News, Loyal, Amica Insurance, SURV, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Legacy Collective RI, GatherWealth Investment Management, Neptune, Hey Rhody Media Co., Rhode Island Monthly, Johnson & Wales University, FeedRI, The Autism Corner