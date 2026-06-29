Smoothie.com To Become The First Category-Defining Global .COM Brand Available For Fractional Ownership

Smoothie.com Fractionalization Launch on DOMA

Historic Internet Asset Opens the Door to a New Era of Digital Real Estate Investment

Premium category-defining domain names are the digital equivalent of owning prime real estate on Fifth Avenue or Rodeo Drive.” — David J Castello

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smoothie.com , one of the Internet’s most recognizable category-defining global brands, will become available for fractional ownership beginning July 1, 2026, through a groundbreaking tokenization initiative with D3 and Doma Protocol.The launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital asset ownership, allowing participants to gain exposure to a premium Internet property that has historically been accessible only to large corporations, institutional investors, or ultra-high-net-worth individuals.For more than three decades, premium .com domain names have been among the world’s most valuable digital assets. Premium global brands such as Chat.com ($15 million), Gold.com ($8.5 million), Rocket.com ($14 million), and Icon.com ($12 million) have recently sold for millions of dollars, yet ownership opportunities have remained limited to a small number of buyers. Last year, AI.com sold for $70 million.The tokenization of Smoothie.com introduces a new model.“Premium category-defining domain names are the digital equivalent of owning prime real estate on Fifth Avenue or Rodeo Drive,” said David J. Castello, Internet entrepreneur, domain investor, and member of the Domain Name Hall of Fame. “For the first time, people can participate in ownership of a category-defining global brand without needing millions of dollars to acquire it outright.”Smoothie.com is the exact-match category name for the global smoothie industry, a market valued in the tens of billions of dollars annually. The domain has long been recognized as one of the most valuable and memorable digital brands within the health, nutrition, beverage, and wellness sectors.The launch is being facilitated through a partnership with D3 and Doma Protocol, a technology platform focused on bringing real-world digital assets on-chain and enabling transparent ownership, trading, and participation.Industry observers view the tokenization of premium domains as a potential expansion of the broader digital asset market. Similar to how real estate investment trusts (REITs) transformed access to commercial property ownership, tokenized Internet assets may provide a new avenue for participation in digital infrastructure.“The Internet has created immense value over the last thirty years, but ownership of its most valuable locations has remained concentrated,” said Castello. “This is about opening access to a new generation of investors who understand that digital real estate is becoming just as important as physical real estate.”Interested participants can register now, ahead of the July 1 public launch, by visiting the $SMOOTHIE.COM token listing page on Doma: https://app.doma.xyz/domain/smoothie.com About Smoothie.comSmoothie.com is a premium category-defining global brand representing one of the most recognizable terms in the health, nutrition, and beverage markets. The global Smoothie market totaled approximately $15 billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed $23 billion by 2030. The domain is owned by Internet entrepreneurs David and Michael Castello.About D3D3 is a domain infrastructure company building the DomainFi network on Doma Protocol. Backed by Paradigm, the team brings decades of experience in domain monetization, internet protocols, and TLD operations, including work on extensions such as .xyz, .tv, and .link.About Doma ProtocolDoma Protocol is a DNS-compliant blockchain designed to bring the global domain industry onchain. By tokenizing internet domains as real-world assets, Doma unlocks liquidity across the $360B domain market and introduces a new category called DomainFi. Built with contributions from D3, the protocol bridges Web2 domains with Web3 ecosystems, enabling domains to become programmable, tradeable digital assets.Media ContactsEmma MurphyD3 Globalemma@yapglobal.comDavid J. CastelloCCINdavid@ccin.com

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