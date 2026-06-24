Governor Ivey Announces 64 New First Class Pre-K Classrooms for the 2026-27 School Year

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the addition of 64 new First Class Pre-K classrooms for the 2026-27 school year, continuing Alabama’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality early learning opportunities for children and families across the state.

The new classrooms, supported by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE), will increase access to Alabama’s nationally recognized First Class Pre-K program and help meet growing demand in communities throughout the state.

“Providing Alabama’s children with a strong start remains one of our state’s most important investments,” said Governor Ivey. “These new First Class Pre-K classrooms will help more children enter kindergarten ready to learn and succeed, while strengthening the foundation for Alabama’s future.”

The expansion reflects Alabama’s continued focus on ensuring that families have access to high-quality early learning opportunities regardless of where they live. Through strategic growth and continued investments in program quality, Alabama remains a national leader in early childhood education.

“Alabama didn’t become the nation’s highest-quality state-funded pre-k program for 20 consecutive years by accident,” said ADECE Secretary Ami Brooks. “This milestone reflects decades of commitment from educators, communities and state leaders who have never wavered in their belief that our youngest learners deserve the very best start. Every new classroom we add is an investment in a child’s future and a continuation of Alabama’s legacy as a national leader in early childhood education.”

This year, Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program reached a historic milestone, earning recognition from the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) as the nation’s highest-quality state-funded pre-kindergarten program for an unprecedented 20th consecutive year. Alabama is the only state in the nation to achieve this distinction, underscoring its role as a pioneer and national leader in early childhood education. For two decades, Alabama has demonstrated that a steadfast commitment to quality, accountability and access can produce lasting results for children and families. Research continues to show that children who participate in high-quality pre-k programs enter school better prepared to learn and experience long-term academic and developmental benefits.

The 64 new classrooms will begin serving children during the 2026-27 school year, furthering Alabama’s efforts to provide more families with access to exceptional early learning experiences.

For more information about Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program, visit children.alabama.gov.

The list of the 64 new First Class Pre-K classrooms for the 2026-27 school year is attached.

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