State Police Arrest Woman After Attacking Two Employees at a Wilmington Tire Shop

Date Posted: Wednesday, June 24th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Amadi Muhammad, from Wilmington, Delaware, after attacking two employees last Friday at a tire shop in Wilmington.

On June 19, 2026, at approximately 12:15 p.m., troopers responded to Jose’s Tire Shop, located at 3700 North Market Street, for a reported hit-and-run collision. The preliminary investigation revealed that Muhammad had entered the business seeking repairs to her vehicle. When employees informed her that the shop could not perform the requested service, she became involved in a verbal dispute and refused to leave the property.

During the incident, Muhammad grabbed one employee by the shirt and punched a second employee. Investigators determined she then drove her vehicle toward one of the employees, nearly striking them before stopping. As she left the property, she collided with an unrelated parked vehicle.

The employees were not injured during the incident. The owner of the parked vehicle did not wish to pursue criminal charges related to the collision.

Through investigative efforts, troopers identified Muhammad as the suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

On June 23, 2026, troopers located Muhammad in Wilmington and took her into custody without incident. She was taken to Troop 1 where she was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $5,000 secured bond.

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Offensive Touching – 2 counts

Disorderly Conduct

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.