Four York County men arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Andrew Tyler Pfeiffer, 37, of Rock Hill, S.C., Oliver Samuel Johnston, 18, of Tega Cay, S.C., Keith Edmond Franklin, 24, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Eric Christopher Stephens Jentz, 51, of Tega Cay, S.C., on four total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the York County Sheriff's Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security Investigations, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigations.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Pfeiffer, Johnston, Franklin, and Jentz. Investigators state Pfeiffer, Johnston, Franklin, and Jentz possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Pfeiffer was arrested on June 18, 2026. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Johnston was arrested on June 18, 2026. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Franklin was arrested on June 18, 2026. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Jentz was arrested on June 19, 2026. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.