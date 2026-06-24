Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Reflects on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Supreme Court Decision

Reaffirms commitment to protecting reproductive rights for all

RICHMOND, Va. -- On this day four years ago, the Supreme Court reversed decades of precedent and took away every American’s constitutional right to make medical decisions about their body in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision. As reproductive freedom remains under threat across the country, and Virginia remains a critical access point for patients across the south where they can legally access abortion care, Attorney General Jay Jones shared how the protection of this fundamental right remains a priority for his office. Attorney General Jay Jones issued the following statement:

"Four years ago, the constitutional right of women everywhere to make decisions about reproductive healthcare decisions with their medical providers was ripped away and left to states to regulate. In the wake of that decision, we have seen conservative state after conservative state across the nation not only ban access to reproductive health care, but also threaten to jail and sanction medical professionals who provide medical care to their patients. In fact, Virginia is the only southern state in the nation without a post-Dobbs ban on abortion.

Pregnancy-related healthcare decisions are deeply personal and medically unique to each individual. In the years since the Dobbs decision, data shows that mothers face higher mortality rates in states with abortion restrictions, with low-income communities and women of color facing disproportionate impacts. Patients and their providers, not politicians, are best qualified to make these incredibly difficult and personal decisions.

In November, Virginia voters will have the opportunity to vote in favor of a constitutional amendment to enshrine reproductive rights into our constitution. I am confident Virginia will remain a crucial access point for women’s healthcare, and my office will leverage every legal tool at our disposal to protect these freedoms.”

Published on: June 24, 2026

###