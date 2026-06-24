Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence - Saturday, July 4

Granville County's very own John Penn (you may know him as Mark Pace) will do a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 at the Granville County Courthouse.

Time: 3 PM

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Granville County Courthouse (101 Main Street, Oxford)

Mark Pace has been the North Carolina Room Specialist at the Richard H. Thornton Library for the past sixteen years. Since 2018, he has portrayed John Penn, a Granville County resident who was one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

John Penn was born in 1740 in Caroline County, Virginia, and moved to Granville County in 1774. His home was three miles west of the current Town of Stovall. Penn was a North Carolina delegate to the Continental Congress along with Joseph Hewes and William Hooper.